UCF Men's Soccer made history this week.

The Knights, in the midst of a five-match winning streak, jumped to the top spot of the NCAA Division I United Soccer Coaches Poll on Tuesday. It's not only the first No. 1 ranking in UCF Men's Soccer history, but also the first for any UCF sport.

"It means a lot," UCF head coach Scott Calabrese said. "I think we've got a group of young men who have really committed to working incredibly hard. We've got a staff of assistant coaches and support staff that have worked incredibly hard. You get a lot of motivation and validation from that. It feels good, really good."

For UCF senior defender Anderson Rosa, it shows their hard work has paid off.

"It feels great," Rosa said. "When I decided to come to UCF, I came here to make history. It's an amazing feeling, but we're not done yet. We want more. We want to win trophies. That's the goal."

UCF enters the final week of the regular season with a record of 9-1-2. Ranked No. 2 the past three weeks, there was an opening to claim the top spot after prior-No. 1 Marshall lost a couple matches. The Knights and Herd are now conference mates in the Sun Belt, a new league for UCF this season since the Big 12 doesn't sponsor men's soccer.

"I think the Sun Belt made a lot of sense," Calabrese said. "That's where the other (Power Five schools) that don't have a home play with South Carolina and Kentucky from the SEC and West Virginia in the Big 12. Marshall won a National Championship a few years back and there are a number of good teams. It was the right fit and the right move."

The Sun Belt is regarded as one of the top men's soccer leagues, so the step up in competition has helped in UCF in national perception.

"Any time you have teams within your league that have high RPIs, there's opportunity there," Calabrese said. "Those opportunities give you a chance. And sometimes seasons go different than the one we're having. If you don't have results early on, you still have high-RPI teams on the schedule. You can immediately change your season and put yourself in the postseason quickly. We also sought a couple non-conference games that were going to give us an opportunity for good RPI points. But you've got to go and get the points."