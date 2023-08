UCF offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw spoke extensively about quarterback John Rhys Plumlee's progress during Thursday's Media Day.

Hinshaw said Plumlee has made tremendous strides learning how to read the entire field, adding that he believes he has "the ability to play in the NFL." Hinshaw recounted a story about how he let Plumlee recently run an offensive meeting, which is something he witnessed Drew Brees do several years ago during a visit to the New Orleans Saints.

Hinshaw: "Plumlee is one of the best quarterbacks I've coached in terms of leadership."