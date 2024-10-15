Advertisement

Cincinnati quiets Big 12 rival UCF offense for 19-13 victory

Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby threw for 241 yards, delivering the Bearcats a 19-13 win over conference rival UCF.

 • Philip Rossman-Reich
Recruit headliners expected for UCF-Cincinnati

UCF returns to the Bounce House on Saturday to take on Cincinnati.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF is making four-star QB Landon Duckworth a top priority

Landon Duckworth is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks regardless of class.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Tim Harris Jr. hints adjustments ahead for UCF's struggling offense

UCF OC Tim Harris Jr. says changes are being implemented this week as the Knights prepare to play Cincinnati.

 • Brandon Helwig
Ted Roof praises UCF Defense's grit in second half against Florida

UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof reviews the Florida game and looks ahead to Cincinnati.

 • Brandon Helwig

Published Oct 15, 2024
OC Tim Harris Jr. talks fresh faces at QB as UCF seeks offensive boost
Brandon Helwig
