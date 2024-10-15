Advertisement
Cincinnati quiets Big 12 rival UCF offense for 19-13 victory
Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby threw for 241 yards, delivering the Bearcats a 19-13 win over conference rival UCF.
• Philip Rossman-Reich
Recruit headliners expected for UCF-Cincinnati
UCF returns to the Bounce House on Saturday to take on Cincinnati.
• Brandon Helwig
UCF is making four-star QB Landon Duckworth a top priority
Landon Duckworth is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks regardless of class.
• Sam Spiegelman
Tim Harris Jr. hints adjustments ahead for UCF's struggling offense
UCF OC Tim Harris Jr. says changes are being implemented this week as the Knights prepare to play Cincinnati.
• Brandon Helwig
Ted Roof praises UCF Defense's grit in second half against Florida
UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof reviews the Florida game and looks ahead to Cincinnati.
• Brandon Helwig
OC Tim Harris Jr. talks fresh faces at QB as UCF seeks offensive boost
