Bradenton (Fla.) Southeast quarterback Maleek Huggins added an offer from UCF on Tuesday.

It was the second FBS offer for the senior-to-be, who previously added one from FAU. In 2019, Huggins passed for approximately 1,700 yards and rushed for 600 yards while accounting for 27 touchdowns.

Southeast head coach Brett Timmons said this about Huggins in an interview with the Bradenton Herald last season:

"He's our version of Kyler Murray," Timmons said of the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma and the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. "Similar size and stature and number. He's a special player. He's a special talent.

"At this level, you kind of put your best athlete at that position and make the defense play 11 on 11."

UCF defensive line coach Shane Burnham, who recruits the Tampa Bay area, connected with Huggins to give him the news.

"(Coach Burnham) told me they're looking for a guy that's competitive and trustworthy," Huggins said.

Huggins has yet to take a recruiting visit to UCF, but he's already quite familiar thanks to his older brother.

"My brother, Marquel Neasman, played for UCF," Huggins said. "He was on the Hawaii Bowl team some years back (2005). I train with him during the summer."

What stands out about UCF?

"Just the atmosphere of the whole campus," Huggins said.

Huggins hopes to visit as soon as he can.





