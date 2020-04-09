UCF offers emerging Iowa TE
UCF's nationwide search for tight ends took co-offensive coordinator Alex Golesh back to his former state of Iowa.There's where Golesh discovered Tyler Moore, a 6-foot-5, 228-pound prospect from Jo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news