



Marcus Finger's weekend visit to UCF was a success.

The Fort Myers (Fla.) offensive lineman knew the Knights were extremely interested and that was confirmed during a Sunday trip to campus in which he was offered by head coach Josh Heupel and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. UCF becomes his third offer, which comes a few days after landing one from USF.

"The big message was family, not only a family bond with the coaches but an overall family environment," Finger said. "I was able to sit down and talk for a good while with Coach (Glen) Elarbee and we talked about my top interests when looking for a college."

What stood out the most?

"Overall the campus was new and very clean," Finger said. "I was very impressed with the engineering building. I would say I liked relationship that the coaches have with the players, they make it feel more like home."

Finger, who also has an offer from Southern Miss, plans to focus more on his recruitment this summer.



As a junior the 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle was named to the Fort Myers News-Press All-Area team.





