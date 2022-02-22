UCF offers GT DL transfer Jordan Domineck: 'It's a great opportunity'

Georgia Tech defensive end and former Lakeland (Fla.) George Jenkins star Jordan Domineck hit the transfer portal on Friday and UCF was one of the first schools to reach out.

Domineck announced his "Hometown Team" offer on Tuesday, though said he actually received it over the weekend when defensive ends coach Kenny Ingram reached out.

"I'm being recruited for the outside linebacker 'Buck' position," Domineck said. "It's a great opportunity for me."

A member of the Class of 2018, Domineck redshirted his first season in Atlanta and eventually developed into a starter. He led the Yellow Jackets with a team-high five sacks and 20 pressures in 2021 according to PFF.

UCF has an open spot at buck following the graduation of Big Kat Bryant, who led the Knights with six sacks.

Domineck graduated from GT with a business degree in December. His reasons for going to the portal are not so much football, but academics. He wants to pursue a graduate degree in exercise science or kinesiology with an eye towards a career path in physical therapy.

"I like the academic aspect," Domineck said. "UCF has what I want to major in. I already know a lot of the football staff since I'm from the area."

Domineck has fielded quite a bit of interest the last few days with other offers coming in from Arkansas, UConn, Iowa State, Penn State, South Florida, Indiana, Marshall, Auburn and several others.

No firm plans yet, though he'll take a few visits this spring with the intent of enrolling at his new school for the first summer session.