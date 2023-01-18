UCF continues to look at the NCAA Transfer Portal to fortify its offensive line.

Harvard's Mason Williams, a first team All-Ivy League selection, received a UCF offer on Tuesday after meeting with offensive line coach Herb Hand.

It's an intriguing opportunity for the Murfreesboro, Tenn., native who has also garnered offers from Stanford and Colorado State in recent days.

"What I like about UCF is the location, their transition into the Big 12 and the leeway I would have in the graduate program," Williams said. "They also offer an opportunity to come in and compete right away for a starting job."

William has played both guard positions and center during his Crimson career. UCF is primarily interested in his ability to play left guard. That spot is open following the graduation of Sam Jackson.

He is on track to graduate from Harvard this May with a government degree and would enroll at his next school this summer. He is looking at business-related graduate programs and he said Hand discussed several possibilities in terms of what UCF could offer.

"Since I'm in no rush, we talked about taking a visit around middle to late March to watch a spring ball practice," Williams said.

A member of the high school class of 2019 from Middle Tennessee Christian, Williams didn't play his first season at Harvard (which can count as a redshirt) while his 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. Since then, he's been a two-year starter in 2021 and 2022 and is coming off his best season to date. In addition to the official first team Ivy League honor, Williams earned the same award from Phil Steele's publication.

UCF has increasingly looked to the portal for offensive line depth. Two of the five starters in 2022 were portal players - tackles Ryan Swoboda and Tylan Grable. There's a good chance UCF's 2023 line will see a majority of its starters coming from the portal given the winter additions of tackles Amari Kight (Alabama) and Marcellus Marshall (Kent State) and center Bula Schmidt (Fresno State).



