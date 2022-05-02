Guerlens Milfort's visit to UCF's recent spring game is a day he'll never forget.

The Lakeland defensive tackle has double-digit offers, but the Knights were the first to do so during a face-to-face meeting.

"I'd been talking to UCF a little bit before the offer," Milfort said. "I've been talking to (defensive tackles) Coach (Kenny) Martin and the recruiting coordinator for our area. They were telling me to come to the spring game, that I'd enjoy it.

"The traffic was bad, so I got to the spring game around halftime. Afterward, they took me on a tour around campus. Then we went to the defensive coordinator's (Travis Williams) office and that's when it happened. He said he really liked me and how I play, how I get off the ball. They liked how I do other activities too, like track and weightlifting. I was surprised. I wasn't expecting it."

Milfort is already feeling a close connection with Coach Martin.