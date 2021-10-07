UCF offers top freshman QB Colin Hurley

Though he's just a few games into his high school career, Colin Hurley can already make a case to be the nation's best quarterback in the Class of 2025.

The freshman at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian now has offers from each of the state's Power Five schools with UCF joining Florida, Florida State and Miami. Ole Miss has offered as well.

Hurley got the call on Thursday from UCF's head man himself, Gus Malzahn, as well as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach G.J. Kinne.

"Coach Malzahn and Coach Kinne were great," Hurley said. "Lots of energy and excitement. We spoke about football and how they watched my film, spoke with my coaches and how they were impressed with my size, velocity, accuracy and ability to make every throw, especially the difficult ones like drive, post, dig, comeback, back shoulder and throwing on the run. They also said I had a good understanding of the game and showed poise. I was very impressed when they spoke on a personal level about school and family."

Hurley made a few camp visits over the summer, but wasn't able to get down to Orlando. That'll change soon as he's planning to visit in the next few weeks. He likes what he's learning about UCF.

"Coach Malzahn and Kinne run a wide open style offense with read-option, run-pass-option, reverses, motions, shifts, different formations, sets and personnel," Hurley said. "I grew up with Joey Gatewood too so I know a little about the expectations there. As a QB, I constantly study film and try to learn more about the game. I have good coaches and trainers that assist me to get better each day. It's a process that I'm committed to."

Hurley is rolling so far this season with 1,200 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.

"We're 5-1 and have a big game tomorrow against American Heritage from South Florida," Hurley said. "We have a balanced offense and a solid defense. Trinity is a great program and we have eight state championships so the coaching, parents and academics are all a part of our success."

Hurley said it's been a tremendous honor to be receiving so much early attention.

"I'd like to give credit to my teammates, coaches, trainers, teachers and parents," Hurley said. "I can't do this alone."





