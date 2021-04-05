UCFSports - UCF offers up and coming Georgia RB

The offers are starting to roll in for Class of 2023 prospect Jaylen Johnson.

The running back from Appling County (Ga.) High School picked up his fourth offer from UCF on Monday night after a conversation with recruiting assistant Kareem Reid.

"He was saying that he loved my film, loved my grades and loved every aspect of my game," Johnson said. "He thought I would fit in real good in their run scheme."

Johnson said he was thinking about visiting UCF this summer.

"Their head coach is Gus Malzahn who recently coached at Auburn," Johnson said. "UCF is in Orlando. You've got to love that. You only play football for 3-4 months, so you want to go to a college with nice surroundings and that's exactly what UCF is."

Florida State and South Carolina have also offered in the past couple weeks, joining Syracuse which did so last December. All schools are recruiting him to play running back, though he also plays cornerback in high school.

As a sophomore, Johnson carried the ball 61 times for 591 yards and three touchdowns, an average of 9.7 yards per carry.

"I feel like my acceleration, vision and shiftiness are the three keys to my game," Johnson said.