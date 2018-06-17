There could be a UCF-USF battle brewing.

Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty offensive lineman Matt Lee committed to USF earlier this month. Now UCF - his childhood favorite and father's alma mater - put their offer on the table after the 6-foot-3, 285-pound guard prospect had a standout showing at this past weekend's camp.

"I was at the OL/DL camp yesterday and Coach Heup called me a little while ago," Lee said Sunday night. "We talked for a little bit. He told me he wants me at UCF. They were very impressed with me."

Overall, Lee says he enjoyed the experience at UCF on Saturday, working with offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and tight ends coach Jon Cooper.

"Meeting everyone was great," Lee said. "I got to go on a tour of the facilities and campus and that went well too."

Lee says Heupel didn't talk about his current affiliation with USF, keeping the discussion on his camp performance and why they want him to be a part of the class.

Lee has the longer relationship with the Bulls. Their staff caught wind of him during his spring practice, offering in late May and he committed shortly after his unofficial visit to Tampa on June 5. But with the hometown team now in the picture, Lee admits he has a lot to think about.

"It's definitely a tough situation cause growing up I've been a UCF fan and it's so close to home," Lee said. "I'm definitely thinking about it hard."



