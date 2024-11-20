UCF OL Marcellus Marshall Press Conference - West Virginia Week
This week's game is a homecoming for UCF OL Marcellus Marshall, who is from Morgantown, West Virginia.
Experience what it was like inside Mountain America Stadium for UCF's Big 12 road game at Arizona State.
RJ Harvey continues to dominate.
Quadric Bullard had the best game of his five-year career.
UCF had the statistical advantage, but costly mistakes doomed the Knights.
