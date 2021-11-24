UCF OL Sam Jackson: 'It's horns down all week'

Sam Jackson has never lost to South Florida.

His first experience in the War on I-4 was in 2017, the iconic Mike Hughes "reservation for six in the cabanas" game. UCF has won every game since.

Dating back to 2005, the overall series is now tied 6-6. There was a four-year gap from 2009-2012 when the Bulls refused to play UCF. The series only resumed in 2013 because UCF and South Florida became conference mates in the American.

"It would be cool (to take the series lead)," Jackson said. "That's another thing we can talk smack about. I'm from the Bradenton, Sarasota area. I know guys on the team. I remember coming here and we were down 2-6 (in the series). I had a coach that played at USF and that's what he always talked about. He doesn't talk about it anymore."

This will likely be the final War on I-4 in the Bounce House for the foreseeable future. With UCF joining the Big 12 likely in time for the 2023 season, it may be a while before the teams play in Orlando again.

"Now we're going to be in a Power Five conference," Jackson said. "UCF should have been there from the very beginning. If we leave USF behind, it happens."

Though if it was up to him, Jackson believes the War on I-4 should continue.

"I kind of hope they keep the USF game," Jackson said. "Be better than they were 10 years ago."

Even though there won't be the same sort of geographic familiarity, Jackson thinks Cincinnati will likely be UCF's future Big 12 rival.

"Cincinnati is going with us and we've been the top two teams (in the American) from the last five years," Jackson said. "I've always had a thing about Cincinnati."