Sam Jackson has always prided himself on his versatility. A starting tackle who's also moonlighted as a guard, the sixth-year center is adding center to his repertoire this spring.

Jackson isn't expecting to take over Matt Lee's role but with limited depth and no clear backup at that position, he wants to be ready just in case.

Here's a recap of everything Jackson had to say on Thursday following UCF's second day of spring practice:

How was the second day?

"It feels good to get back out there," Jackson said. "As a guy who's been through it, you know what to expect. The first two days is trying to get acclimated. We'll see where we're at on Saturday."

UCF added an experienced tackle transfer in January, Ryan Swoboda formerly of Virginia.

"I think he's a good addition to our team," Jackson said. "I think he's gonna have a really good shot of competing for a spot. He's a really athletic dude for how tall he is. He uses his length very well. I'm excited to see what he does. You really find out who a person is once you put pads on. Saturday should be good."

With Cole Schneider moving on, Adrian Medley is vying to be next man up at guard.

"Cole is a dude. He was a really good player and he's gonna do really good things in the NFL. Looking forward to seeing him play. As you said, Medley is in this position right now and all the coaches want to see him step up. I think he's done a really good job. He's making the strides he needs to do. He's maturing, realizing the position he's in. He's taking a hold of it. Hopefully he runs away with it."



