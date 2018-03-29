UCFSports.com

Scouts from 31 NFL teams and representatives from several CFL franchises converged on UCF for their annual Pro Day event.
The headliners were UCF's four NFL Combine invitees - Mike Hughes, Shaquem Griffin, Tre'Quan Smith and Jordan Akins - but several more graduating seniors and former players also got to show off their skills. The rest of the 2017 list included Jamiyus Pittman, Tony Guerad, Aaron Evans, Chequan Burkett, Seyvon Lowry, Case Harrison, Jordan Franks, Cedric Jordan-Williams and Josh Odigie.
Jeff Godfrey, UCF's former quarterback turned wide receiver, served as the event's primary passer. Other former players participating included Cal Bloom, Jerod Boykins, Errol Clarke, Tarik Cook, Drico Johnson, Chris Martin, Jordan McCray, T.J. Mutcherson, Justin Tukes and Dontravious Wilson.
UCF's broadcast of the event can be accessed at this link.
Afterward, several players met with the media for interviews. Click the links below to watch:
.@Shaquemgriffin with a 37.5 vert!— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) March 29, 2018
That mark has him 5th overall out of all #NFLCombine LBs ⚔️#UCFproday pic.twitter.com/8BXZo11bER
Just got inside #UCFProDay and immediately caught OL Aaron Evans running agility. pic.twitter.com/3vykNHxZ89— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
Jordan Franks at #UCFProDay. pic.twitter.com/Epi3x5Gq5q— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
Shaquem Griffin putting on a show at #UCFProDay. pic.twitter.com/1GGuMu88DD— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
Mike Hughes and Shaquem Griffin get elevated during DB drills at #UCFProDay. pic.twitter.com/6PyIrTo1c3— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
Jeff Godfrey zipping in passes during WR and TE drills. pic.twitter.com/ahtlGq0uKO— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
Former UCF QB Jeff Godfrey gives the #UCFProDay lowdown to @BianchiWrites. pic.twitter.com/8U8CMYXiqP— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
Huge #UCFProDay media crowd converged on @Shaquemgriffin. He just said he has an invite to the @NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/T0xG56mztz— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
Titus Davis (and a lot of other current @UCF_Football players) were supporting Tony Guerad and all the other #UCFProDay participants. pic.twitter.com/8pLsLrGfVe— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
One of my favorite UCF players of all time, Jamiyus Pittman (@pittcrew95), hoping he impressed NFL scouts today. pic.twitter.com/V9MY7FVRtP— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) March 29, 2018
Shaquem Griffin meets with two young fans with 3D printed arms: Wyatt and Annika. Such an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/d7aOScQbqw— Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) March 29, 2018