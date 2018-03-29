UCFSports.com

Scouts from 31 NFL teams and representatives from several CFL franchises converged on UCF for their annual Pro Day event.

The headliners were UCF's four NFL Combine invitees - Mike Hughes, Shaquem Griffin, Tre'Quan Smith and Jordan Akins - but several more graduating seniors and former players also got to show off their skills. The rest of the 2017 list included Jamiyus Pittman, Tony Guerad, Aaron Evans, Chequan Burkett, Seyvon Lowry, Case Harrison, Jordan Franks, Cedric Jordan-Williams and Josh Odigie.

Jeff Godfrey, UCF's former quarterback turned wide receiver, served as the event's primary passer. Other former players participating included Cal Bloom, Jerod Boykins, Errol Clarke, Tarik Cook, Drico Johnson, Chris Martin, Jordan McCray, T.J. Mutcherson, Justin Tukes and Dontravious Wilson.

UCF's broadcast of the event can be accessed at this link.

Afterward, several players met with the media for interviews. Click the links below to watch:

Tre'Quan Smith

Jordan Akins

Mike Hughes

Shaquem Griffin

Aaron Evans

Jamiyus Pittman



