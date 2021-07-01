UCF QB Dillon Gabriel launches "DG The Brand"

UCF QB Dillon Gabriel met with the media on Thursday, July 1 to talk about NIL and his apparel line, "DG The Brand," which will officially debut for online orders July 4 -- https://dgthebrand.com.

We got word Thursday morning we'd have late afternoon availability with Gabriel for the purpose of NIL and promoting his brand, which shows the steps schools are taking to support athletes in this new endeavor.

Schools are not allowed to take an active role in promotion of players' products or endorsements, so I believe UCFAA can only use generic portions of this interview that speak of NIL in broad terms, and not Gabriel specifically talking about his product line. But obviously any other media can use the content as they see fit, so I'm sure we'll see a lot of "DG The Brand" centric clips on the local newscasts this evening.

Here are the highlights from DG's interview:

-DG walked in wearing a branded polo shirt and hat, then began by reading an opening statement. "First and foremost is to be the best teammate to my brothers and represent this university in a positive way when it comes to name, image and likeness," he said.

-He said the brand has been in the works for a while. He likes the fact his brand is "independent," which is also the name of the first drop and why it's happening on Independence Day. "I wanted to be in control. I wanted that creative control and being able to have freedom. It's part of the fun of it."

-He wanted to thank "Coach Gus" and "AD Terry" for educating the team about the NIL process.

-DG was asked whether he could wear DG-branded gear within his football uniform (such as a wristband). DG said there are "rules that still need to be figured out." He'll abide by the rules because his "No. 1 priority is to be the best teammate and represent UCF."