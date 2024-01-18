Facing a 15-point deficit in the second half, UCF staged an impressive turnaround. With 11:59 left on the clock, they trailed 59-46 but managed to limit Texas to only four made shots, all coming from beyond the arc. The Knights finished the game with a 24-9 run, securing the win.

Jaylin Sellers scored 24 points, while Shemarri Allen showcased a remarkable second-half performance with 15 of his 17 points, leading UCF to a comeback victory over Texas with a final score of 77-71 on Wednesday night.

Max Abmas secured Texas' last lead at 68-67 with a 3-pointer, but the duo of Sellers and Allen stepped up, contributing four points each in a decisive 10-3 surge to close out the game.

In the final six minutes, Texas struggled, making only two of their last 10 shots. While they shot an impressive 68% (17 of 25) in the first half, their accuracy dropped to 34.5% (10 of 29) in the second.

Sellers showcased his scoring ability, going 7 of 12 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. Allen, in addition to his scoring, also dished out seven assists. Darius Johnson added 11 points for UCF (11-5, 2-2 Big 12), while C.J. Walker and Omar Payne contributed 10 points each.

Ithiel Horton led Texas (12-5, 1-3) with 20 points, supported by 15 points each from Abmas and Dillon Mitchell. Despite Texas building a 44-32 halftime lead, UCF mounted a comeback with Allen scoring five consecutive points, and Sellers sealing the 14-3 surge with consecutive jumpers, giving the Knights a 67-65 lead before securing the victory.

UCF's Lone Star State road trip continues on Saturday with a 2 p.m. clash at No. 5 Houston.