Josh Philostin's visit to UCF this past Saturday was a special one.

The Knights have always been high on the Cardinal Newman cornerback, but wanted to wait until they saw him in person to issue an offer.

"It was great to receive the offer in person," Philostin said. "It was personable. It's different when you're face to face with a coach and they personally extend an offer to you in front of your family. It was great to not only share that experience with my parents, but my little brother as well."

Others to this point include Indiana, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, UTSA, FAU, South Florida, Rutgers, Duke, Miami, Texas A&M, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Arkansas, Marshall, Liberty, Charlotte, Minnesota, Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin.

What stood out about UCF?

"The coaching staff and the campus impressed me the most," Philostin said. "I spent the most time with with Coach Addison Williams. I connected really well with the coaches. I liked how they showed their interest in me. It was great getting to personally meet Coach (Gus) Malzahn. He was funny and he is extremely knowledgeable."