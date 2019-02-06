One could make the argument UCF's Thursday night contest against No. 12 Houston is the biggest home game in school history.

Predictably, Johnny Dawkins and his players believe in a one-game-at-a-time mentality, not weighing any particular game more than another, but then again UCF has never entered the stretch run of a conference season as a legitimate at-large contender for the NCAA Tournament.

While a loss to Houston certainly wouldn't alter the current trajectory, a win would firmly plant UCF on the right side of early bubble talk and make a statement the preseason American favorite Knights are indeed still the favorite, regardless of Houston's impressive run.

"We've got a lot of motivation for this game," B.J. Taylor said. "A lot of stuff we've talked about in the locker room. They're ahead of us in the standings right now. If we want to finish at the top, we've got to beat teams like this. A lot of people don't think we're going to win the conference, so we've got to go out there and show what we can do."

And what an impressive run it has been. The Cougars are 21-1 with the only blemish coming on the road at Temple last month. That one had a controversial ending too as a potential game-tying shot to force overtime was ruled an offensive charge.

Despite losing senior leader Rob Gray from last year's NCAA Tournament team, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson has kept the Cougars rolling. Corey Davis Jr. (15.0 ppg) and Armoni Brooks (14.3 ppg) lead the way in scoring, but it's been on the defensive end where the Cougars have been deadly. UH boasts the nation's No. 6 scoring defense, allowing just 60.2 points per game, while ranking No. 2 in both field-goal defense (36.4%) and three-point defense (26.1%).

"Coach Sampson has been a terrific coach for a long time," Johnny Dawkins said. "He's got his team prepared. They were a tournament team last year and brought a lot of those players back. They understand what it takes to win."

Varying start times, including the last home game featuring a 9 p.m. tip-off, seems to have dampened overall attendance, but the school is hoping for a much bigger crowd on Thursday. The team would certainly appreciate it.

"Hopefully all the students come out and all the hometown fans in the city come out and support us," Aubrey Dawkins said. "It's a big game for us. We're playing good basketball. I hope we have a good turnout."

Added Johnny Dawkins: "I hope to see a great atmosphere. I think our student section could be amazing. I think our community should come out and catch this game. I'm hoping it'll be filled with a lot of energy and enthusiasm... We want our whole community to be a part of this. Like I've said, we all need to take ownership of what we're doing here. Not just our team and not just myself. We're going to do something special when everyone is involved and everyone sacrifices to come out and gives that type of support."