It's officially game week!

UCF's game notes dropped early Friday afternoon, which also means we got a look at the first depth chart. Even with closed practices, it's about what we expected though there are a few surprises.

Quarterback - McKenzie Milton is a Heisman candidate, so the battle was really for that No. 2 spot. Josh Heupel confirmed earlier in the week that Darriel Mack Jr. had secured the backup position.

"I think Darriel Mack has done a really good job here in the second half of training camp and just fundamentally put himself in a good position to execute the schemes that we're asking him to," Heupel said. "Much better command of what we're doing on the offensive side of the ball, communication, and just playing within the game itself. He's kind of pushed himself forward."

There was also chatter this month that freshman walk-on Quadry Jones had impressed. Still, it would have been a tall order for him to supplant Mack, who redshirted last season.

Running Back/Utility - The order goes like this: Adrian Killins, Taj McGowan and Greg McCrae while Otis Anderson is listed by himself at the "utility" position. That's an appropriate way to list Anderson, who will split time between running back and wide receiver roles. McGowan, who saw his playing time diminish towards the end of last season, seems to have had a resurgence with this new staff. Heupel described the senior as their answer for a "big back" who would be the go-to guy for short-yardage as well as other situations.

"Taj McGowan is a big back and he's had a great camp," Heupel said earlier this month. "He maybe had as good a summer as anybody inside our program. He dramatically changed his body. You can see the speed difference. Just physically he's able to compete for the entire practice. We'll have a package. We'll be ready to pound it."

McCrae was one of the standout performers from the spring who recently earned a scholarship.

Wide Receiver - UCF split up receivers into inside and outside categories - two at the "WR" (outside) spot and one for slot (inside). The starters on the outside are listed as Gabe Davis and Tre Nixon with Cam Stewart, Tristan Payton and Ke'von Ahmad as backups. At slot, it's Dredrick Snelson followed by Marlon Williams. Bottom line, all these players are going to play. It's interesting to see the inclusion of Ahmad, a true freshman. I'd heard he had really impressed in camp, but the depth is so great there I wondered if he would still get a chance to play. There is a new rule that goes into effect this year that allows freshmen to play in four games and still retain their redshirt, but Ahmad being listed here already tells me he will be in the regular rotation.

Tight End - Michael Colubiale, the sixth-year senior who recently was granted another year of eligibility, has earned the starting role and will be backed up by Jake Hescock. Colubiale was starter worthy last season, it's just he was over-shadowed by NFL-bound Jordan Akins. Hescock is a transfer from Wisconsin who redshirted last season.

Offensive Line - As Wyatt Miller himself indicated earlier in camp, he is making the move to left tackle after starting the past three seasons on the right side. Tyler Hudanick occupies his traditional spot at left guard and Jordan Johnson returns at center. Cole Schneider, who would be Johnson's backup at center, will start at right guard after redshirting last season. These four were expected to be in those spots, based on spring and early camp chatter.

With Wyatt switching sides, right tackle was always going to be a new starter and it seemed like coaches were rotating different players in to determine the best fit. We heard the most here about Boman Swanson and Trevor Elbert during camp, but it turns out Josh McMullen, one of the junior college newcomers, has earned the No. 1 job. Jake Brown, who started in the Peach Bowl at left tackle in place of Aaron Evans but also missed spring practice, shows up as a backup at both RT and LG. Swanson is also a backup possibility at RT. Trevor Elbert is listed as Miller's backup at LT. Bailey Granier, a grad transfer from Vanderbilt, is listed as the backup RG.

There's no Parker Boudreaux sighting on the two-deep, which is surprising since we (media) were under the impression he was in the mix. Of course, things could change during the season as they often do.