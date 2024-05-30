UCF's mega recruiting extravaganza - Bounce House Weekend - has arrived. 24 official visitors are slated to be on campus beginning Friday with many more visiting unofficially on Saturday. If Gus Malzahn is successful in securing multiple commitments from this talented group, UCF has a great chance to finish with the top recruiting class in the Big 12. The current group of commitments is already ranked in the top 25.

Official Visitors

Malik Washington previously visited Virginia Tech in April. After UCF, he will take OVs to Syracuse (June 7) and Maryland (June 21). Pittsburgh and Colorado could also get visits.



Kamario Taylor has been committed to Mississippi State since last October. It may be difficult to pull him from the Magnolia State, but UCF and Texas A&M are the two most prominent schools giving it a shot.



UCF's earliest commitment on record. Taevion Swint pledged more than a year ago following the Knights' 2023 spring game. That hasn't stopped other programs from continuing to recruit him, including Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss.



Santonyo Isaac was another early commitment, announcing his decision just hours before UCF's bowl game in Tampa. The four-star prospect has a lengthy offer list.



The former Ohio State commit is now focused on a final four with upcoming official visits. After UCF, Boggs will see USC (June 7), Georgia (June 14) and Missouri (June 21). He will announce his decision July 4.



An Oregon commit since mid-January, the four-star receiver has three official visits planned this month. After UCF, Wilson will visit Florida in mid-June and then Oregon to close out the month.