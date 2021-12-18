UCF's Brandon Johnson will finish career against familiar foe

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson is ready to go one final time in the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida.

UCF hasn't played the Gators since 2006, but Johnson does have extensive experience against UF having spent the previous five years at Tennessee, one of UF's biggest rivals.

"We're just excited to play them," Johnson said. "They're obviously a talented group of guys. They have been for many years. A real storied program. It's always fun getting to play against those guys. No matter what uniform I'm in, it's always fun to play Florida. Looking forward to the challenge."

The game, which will be played Dec. 23 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, sold out in record time.

"I've said it before, we've got the best fans in college football," Johnson said. "It's exciting to know we'll have a bunch of Knights in the crowd cheering us on. It'll bring us a bunch of juice and energy. I'm excited about it."

Johnson has 11 career receptions against UF, including four catches for 40 yards in their 2020 matchup. As an older player, Johnson says most of the UF players he knew are no longer there.

"I did (know players)," Johnson said. "I had a lot of (high school) teammates that played there, but they've since moved on."