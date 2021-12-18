UCF's Brandon Johnson will finish career against familiar foe
Wide receiver Brandon Johnson is ready to go one final time in the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida.
UCF hasn't played the Gators since 2006, but Johnson does have extensive experience against UF having spent the previous five years at Tennessee, one of UF's biggest rivals.
"We're just excited to play them," Johnson said. "They're obviously a talented group of guys. They have been for many years. A real storied program. It's always fun getting to play against those guys. No matter what uniform I'm in, it's always fun to play Florida. Looking forward to the challenge."
The game, which will be played Dec. 23 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, sold out in record time.
"I've said it before, we've got the best fans in college football," Johnson said. "It's exciting to know we'll have a bunch of Knights in the crowd cheering us on. It'll bring us a bunch of juice and energy. I'm excited about it."
Johnson has 11 career receptions against UF, including four catches for 40 yards in their 2020 matchup. As an older player, Johnson says most of the UF players he knew are no longer there.
"I did (know players)," Johnson said. "I had a lot of (high school) teammates that played there, but they've since moved on."
Johnson's final season at UCF will go down as his career best with 38 receptions for 565 yards. His 11 touchdown catches lead the team as well as the American Athletic Conference, good for No. 9 nationally. At Tennessee, he only had one touchdown in five years.
"It was awesome," Johnson said. "All glory to God. I couldn't do it without God, plain and simple. I was more happy to have a positive impact on the team. I was happy I was able to contribute on a game-to-game basis. By the time I'm out of here, I hope I can have a lasting effect on the guys here. I'm glad to have that kind of impact."
Johnson is also excited they'll be closer to full strength come game day. The team limped to the end of the season with a multitude of injuries on both sides of the ball. Offensively, that group included running back Isaiah Bowser, wide receiver Jaylon Robinson and center Matt Lee.
"You guys all saw at the beginning of the year what we were capable of when we had a lot of guys healthy," Johnson said. "I'm excited. We're gonna get their best shot and they're gonna get our best shot come Dec. 23. I'm excited."
A win would mean a lot.
"This is a great opportunity for the school and the university," Johnson said. "A great opportunity to put us on the map a little bit more. I'm excited for that."
About to put a final wrap on his six years as a college football player, Johnson it will be "bittersweet."
"I love it here. I wouldn't trade this for the world. My time here is up. It is what it is. I'm excited to go out there one more time."