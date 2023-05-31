After a decade of games mostly on the ESPN family of networks, UCF fans will have to find FS1 on their TV provider lineup.

The first two games of the season will be played on FS1: The Thursday, Aug. 31 season opener at home against Kent State, which is set for a 7 p.m. kick, and the Saturday, Sept. 9 road game at Boise State which will kick off at 7 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. local time.

UCF's third and final non-conference game, a Saturday, Sept. 16 home game against FCS Villanova, will be streamed on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.

UCF's former conference, the American, had exclusive television rights with ABC/ESPN though some games through the years were subleased to CBS Sports Network. The Big 12 has agreements with both ESPN and Fox.

UCF has appeared on FS1 twice in their history - the 2015 road game at Stanford, a 31-7 loss, and the 2017 road game at Maryland, a 38-10 victory.

TV and kickoff times for the remaining games - all Big 12 conference games - will be announced during the season, typically 12 days out but occasionally on a six-day window.



