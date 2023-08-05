There's competition in some spots, particularly center, but UCF co-offensive coordinator Herb Hand couldn't be more bullish about his offensive line heading into the Knights' first season in the Big 12. His philosophy has been to roll with the best five, but he's rethinking that approach given the depth at his disposal.

Here's our conversation from the recent media day.

Obviously every preseason is big, but you got some questions and some competition. You've gotta try to figure out your best five. What's the goal for you and your line as you work through these two or three weeks before you get to the season?

"Well, training camp, you basically have four phases. The first one is your maturation as a player. So that's your growth and your development. The second one is the installation of the offense. And learning exactly how we're gonna do things and then you have evaluation which yesterday it was our first practice in pads, so that's our first like real true evaluation of guys.

"When we get these scrimmage situations, you have an opportunity to evaluate them and eventually you transition into the preparation phase. So the goal for us as a unit is to identify who our best five guys are through the evaluation process, but also to continue the maturation process as well and continue to develop as players.

"Every day in practice is an opportunity to get better and continue to grow. So that's kind of the goal of training camp. Eventually, we'll move into the preparation phase and getting ready for our upcoming opponent."

Obviously, when you look inside it center, that's the one spot where I know it's a big focus. The preseason is to identify who your starting center is gonna be. Bula Schmidt was there in the spring, Drake Metcalf arrived in summer. Caden Kitler has been there last year. How are you handling that competition?

"They've been on a rotation. We go period by period. So if we have three periods of team, then one of the racks, Bula is gonna be there. One rack Caden will be there. Drake will be in there. With the ones. We got three units that we're rolling right now. So every period of team we're able to rep three different units.

"I just rotate those centers and so they've all been getting work with our one unit. Once we get into these scrimmages, that'll give us an opportunity to really evaluate how those guys are doing."

Bula Schmidt was here in the spring. He comes in with starting experience from Fresno State. How is he kind of integrated into everything?

"He's been great. He's got a lot of experience. You're talking about a guy that's started 30-plus games in his career. So he's played a lot of football. The transition has been really smooth. He gets along great in the room. He's got a great football IQ. He brings some pop to the position. He's got a little bit of an edge to him, which I like. Everything has been going well with him."

What do you like about Drake Metcalf? I know he got here in the summer, wasn't able to participate in spring, but he's a guy I know you were high on when you recruited him. I know it's still early, but what have you seen from Drake?

"Really good football IQ, coming from Stanford. He graduated Stanford in three years, which is pretty impressive. He's played at a high level. He a strong dude. He's got a lot of girth to him. He can move guys inside. He's still learning all of the little things. But he's an experienced player that he's been very well coached.

"I know the guy that's coached him. Kevin Carberry is a very good friend of mine. I guess Carbs coached him his first year (at Stanford)... He's been very well coached and he brings that experience to the position."

What's the time frame for naming a starting center? By the conclusion of camp? The sooner, the better?

"You'd like to figure things out fairly soon, but we're not in a rush. We got three really good players there. As we go through these scrimmages and a lot of our situational stuff that we've got going on, that'll sort itself out. All three of those guys are playing really well right now."

What's that tackle competition looking like? You've got Tylan Grable back from injury. Ed Collins has experience. Paul Rubelt got his feet wet last year. You've got Amari Kight. There's a lot of guys in the mix. How do you shake that out?

"Kind of in the same situation in terms of shaking it out. As we go through these scrimmages, it'll all sort itself out at that position. Tylan is a returning starter. He didn't participate in spring, but he's back and he looks great and has been practicing really well.

"You got Ed Collins who has just got tremendous leadership and experience with him. Paul, who has really grown as a player and gotten better each and every year. His execution, not only from an assignment standpoint, but technique and fundamentals is really starting to catch up with his physical gifting. He's a big strong dude.

"You got Amari who has got experience and has played at a real high level at a great program for some great coaches. He's right in the mix as well. So it's a good competition."