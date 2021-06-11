UCF's mega recruiting event is here: Bounce House Weekend Preview
The biggest football recruiting weekend in UCF history is upon us.
Coach Gus Malzahn and staff have assembled a star-studded list of more than 30 top 2022 and 2023 visitors, combining both official and unofficial visits, that will descend on campus beginning Friday.
The mega event is billed as "Bounce House Weekend."
"We've got some big-timers coming," Malzahn told fans at the recent Oviedo Charge On Tour stop. "It's gonna be fun. I think we'll be the focus of college football that weekend."
What's on the itinerary? Of course, the standard visit procedures of tours, meals, photoshoots and other bonding events between coaches and players. But I'm also hearing to expect some surprises as well.
Here's a look at the players expected to be on campus.
OFFICIAL VISITORS (17)
UCF's two early commits, QB Thomas Castellanos and OL Miguel Maldonado have been locked in the entire time. In fact, Castellanos was on campus unofficially all last weekend, getting acquainted with several of the prospects visiting then. He'll assume his recruiter role this weekend, working with the staff on wooing future teammates to join him.
Center Jack Struebing is a newer name to this list, mostly because he's not particularly active on social media. His last tweet was in February announcing the UCF offer, and has never responded to media inquiries. Still, he's been Herb Hand's top center target from day one as he was even offered by Hand during his brief time at Charlotte.
An elite trio of wide receiver prospects between Omari Kelly, Marcus Peterson and Tyler Griffin.
Kelly has offers from virtually everyone, Alabama included.
Peterson visited Pittsburgh last weekend and also has a Cincinnati visit. He stated Pitt was his favorite following that visit, but we'll see if that holds.
Griffin's offer list is quite long as well and took a recent unofficial to Georgia Tech.
