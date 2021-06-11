UCF's mega recruiting event is here: Bounce House Weekend Preview

The biggest football recruiting weekend in UCF history is upon us.

Coach Gus Malzahn and staff have assembled a star-studded list of more than 30 top 2022 and 2023 visitors, combining both official and unofficial visits, that will descend on campus beginning Friday.

The mega event is billed as "Bounce House Weekend."

"We've got some big-timers coming," Malzahn told fans at the recent Oviedo Charge On Tour stop. "It's gonna be fun. I think we'll be the focus of college football that weekend."

What's on the itinerary? Of course, the standard visit procedures of tours, meals, photoshoots and other bonding events between coaches and players. But I'm also hearing to expect some surprises as well.

Here's a look at the players expected to be on campus.