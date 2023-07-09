July has been a booming month for UCF's recruiting efforts, but Gus Malzahn isn't done yet. There are still targets remaining on the board that could help boost the Knights to their first top 25 class in school history.
Here's a rundown of the known remaining targets.
Wide Receiver
UCF's wide receivers will be a senior-laden group in 2023 (Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson among them) so replenishing with elite high school talent is a priority. The Knights already have a commitment from Kason Stokes and will look to add perhaps two from this group.
All have been rumored to have a strong interest, despite two of them (Farmer, McCoy) currently being committed elsewhere.
Tight End
UCF landed their top tight end target in Kylan Fox, but wouldn't pass up on the opportunity to add a talent like Galloway. The Ohio native decommitted from LSU recently and took OVs during June to UCF, Purdue and Syracuse.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.