UCF Softball: Maddie Bejarano reflects on special weekend

Outfielder Maddie Bejarano will never forget her role in UCF's first NCAA Regional, particularly Saturday's 3-2 win in 11 innings to beat Michigan. The Knights were one strike away from losing in the 7th inning when Bejarano hit a game-tying double to give her team life. Then well into extra innings, the 11th to be exact, Bejarano pushed UCF into the championship round with a walk-off double.

She reflects on the weekend, plus beams with pride when talking about her brother, Tanner. The Sons of UCF podcast and UCF Twitter Mafia helped raise funds so Tanner, who has Down Syndrome, can travel to Norman so he can cheer on his sister in this weekend's Super Regional against Oklahoma.