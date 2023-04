John Rhys Plumlee does it all. On the same night he started for UCF Baseball and played a big role in their win, Plumlee then sprinted across the street to suit up in a football uniform so he could play quarterback in the spring game. Plumlee has been juggling both sports the entire spring, but never sacrificing one for the other.



UCF's R.J. Harvey, one of the breakout players of last season, will look to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the Big 12 this upcoming season.



UCF linebacker Jason Johnson talks about the spring game and what he wants to accomplish in his final season as the Knights enter the Big 12.