UCF wants Jeremiah Jean to be their middle linebacker of the future, something they made clear during his Saturday unofficial visit.

"The coaches told me pretty much that I'm their guy," Jean said. "I'm the No. 1 linebacker on their recruiting board."

That made a big impression on the South Dade star, who says the Knights are indeed one of his favorites.

What did he like most about the visit?

"The whole entire campus was beautiful," Jean said. "Everyone was nice and respectful."

Jean has already seen Rutgers and will also visit Wake Forest and Appalachian State this month. He hopes to make a commitment by the end of the summer.

What will be the most important factors in his upcoming decision?

"A couple things, like good graduation rate, the major I want to study, whether I can come in and play early and for it to feel like home."

Other schools on his offer list include Buffalo, Temple, Air Force, Georgia State, Marshall, FIU, UAB, Colorado State, UMass, Toledo, UConn, ECU and Georgia Tech.