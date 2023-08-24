It's starting to hit Alec Holler.

Knowing this is his final season, the UCF tight end is cherishing every moment. In less than a week, he'll play in his last season opener.

Earlier this week, Holler spoke about several topics including the state of the offense, John Rhys Plumlee's improvement as a passer and more.

Holler said it was a productive preseason for the offense.

"At quarterback, JR (John Rhys Plumlee) looks great. I think that everyone on the offense looks confident. We're flying around. We're doing our jobs and right now we're just focused on execution, making sure that every single play we're playing it like a game. That's the main focus right now. But overall, I think we look great."

Is the ball getting downfield more?

"I think Coach (Darin) Hinshaw and the offensive coaching staff do a great job of playing to our skills and playing to what we do best. So when you've got receivers that can fly down the field, we're going to throw the ball deep. But we also have a great o-line, great tight ends, running backs and quarterback, so we're going to be versatile. We're going to be able to do everything. And you'll see come game time, depending on what the defense gives us, we're going to execute whatever we have to do to win."

How did the offense look during the most recent scrimmage?

I think we did pretty good. I think that we could have executed a lot better. We did a lot of situational football, two minute drill. We did overtime. There's always places you can improve. But I'd say overall we did pretty well."

The younger players got extensive reps in last Saturday's scrimmage. Who stood out to him?

"I think that Dylan (Rizk) looked great," Holler said. "I think that the young quarterbacks did a good job of running the offense. Overall, the tight ends, I'm always watching them on every play, making sure I'm coaching them up and helping out. I loved how they did as well."