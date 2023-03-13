Nehemiah Chandler loves everything about UCF.

The Wakulla cornerback visited in January for Friday Knight Lights and returned recently for a more in-depth visit.

"When we pulled up, all the coaches came out and shook my hand," Chandler said. "It was very welcoming. We went right into the tour. We saw the football facilities. My mom and brother were all amazed.

"I went into Coach (Gus) Malzahn's office and we sat down and talked. We talked about life, how I grew up and got to the point I am now. He was asking my mom and brother questions. Coach Gus loved my family. My mom loved it. That's all she's talking about now - UCF."

A two-way player, UCF has offered him as a cornerback.

"I spent a lot of time with Coach Addison Williams," Chandler said. "He said he loves my length and my speed. He's gonna put me on the island. We've got a great bond. He's like a mentor."

Chandler also loved spending time with Clayton Geathers, who currently serves as assistant defensive backs coach and Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Geathers is one of the best defensive backs in UCF history, a four-year starter at safety from 2011-14 who helped the Knights win conference championships in 2013 and 2014. He was a fourth-round NFL Draft Pick in 2015 and spent five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

"It was great talking to Coach Geathers," Chandler said. "He talked about how he was in the league. He was giving me tips. It was so great because he's been there and did it all coming from UCF. It was amazing."

Maryland, South Florida, UAB, Georgia Tech and Liberty have also offered. UCF is out in front though.

"UCF is No. 1 on my list," Chandler said. "Main reason is the staff. Coach Addi. I just love the staff and campus, the team. I met a few players, like Tommy (Castellanos). I'd love to play ball with him. It's like a family. It's not like another visit where you just go through it. They make you feel you're at home."

Chandler, who spent his junior season at Robert F. Munroe Day School, has transferred to Wakulla for his senior year.

"It's a big move for me," Chandler said. "I'll be playing both ways. I don't want allow any catches or touchdowns. I want to score 15-plus touchdowns on offense and catch a couple picks."

Mississippi State, Tennessee and ECU are also in frequent contact and he may visit those schools later this spring.



