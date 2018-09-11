Due to Hurricane Florence, our game at UNC this weekend has been canceled. UNC and UCF will continue to discuss the feasibility of playing the game at a later date this season. #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/8DfCNUw8Ne





Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence, UCF and North Carolina announced on Tuesday that Saturday's scheduled football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., will not be played.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone who may be affected by this storm,” UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White said in a statement. “The priority must be safety for everyone in the path of the hurricane. Having been through similar situations the past two years, we certainly understand this decision. We wish UNC the best of luck through this storm and for the rest of the year.”

The release stated the two schools will "continue to discuss the feasibility of playing the game at a later date this season."

While nothing has been ruled out, the prospect of finding a mutually workable date appears to be a longshot as the two schools do not share an open date. Some schools impacted by weather have considered playing in early December on championship weekend should they not qualify for conference championship games. UNC likely won't be in the ACC race, but UCF is the favorite to win the American Athletic Conference East Division and with South Florida being the presumed top challenger, the East representative may not be decided until the War on I-4 regular-season finale.

As for the current open date on Oct. 27, the statement made it clear UCF won't be looking for a replacement game that weekend. Not only does UCF have two road games at Memphis and ECU scheduled in the weeks prior, the bye date was strategically timed in order to accommodate a Thursday, Nov. 1 home game against Temple.

This is the third consecutive season UCF has seen schedule changes due to hurricanes. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew prompted UCF to postpone their home game with Tulane to the following month which was an easy move considering both the Knights and Green Wave shared a Nov. 5 open date.

In 2017, UCF saw two September home games wiped out by Hurricane Irma - Memphis and Georgia Tech. UCF sacrificed their Sept. 30 home game with FCS Maine to play Memphis a few weeks later, then scheduled Austin Peay (to replace Maine) on their bye date in late October. The GT game was cancelled, through the Yellow Jacket recently agreed to play in Orlando in 2022. UCF is already scheduled to play GT in Atlanta in 2020.

UCF practiced as scheduled on Monday and Tuesday. Players have been called to a team meeting late Tuesday afternoon to finalize their practice plans for the week. UCF's next game is Friday, Sept. 21 at home against Florida Atlantic.

“I’m confident our student-athletes will adjust to this change,” UCF head coach Josh Heupel said in a statement. “Many of them have, unfortunately, been through similar scenarios here the last two seasons. Our concern is with the safety of everyone being affected by the storm. Our team will turn its focus toward the game with FAU and we look forward to seeing all of Knight Nation back out at Spectrum Stadium next Friday.”