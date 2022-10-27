It's a big one inside the Bounce House!

UCF plays host to No. 20 Cincinnati in a game many circled on the calendar when the schedule was released. It wasn't long ago the Knights were kings of the American, but now it's the Bearcats sitting on the throne. Cincinnati is coming off back-to-back conference championships and last season reached the College Football Playoff.

For UCF, conference dreams are on the line. After losing on the road to East Carolina last weekend, this suddenly becomes a must-win game.

For our preview conversation, we caught up with J.T. Smith of Front Office News. Smith is from Ohio and has been following the Bearcats for 20 years. He's seen it all, from the back-to-back BCS bowls in the late 2000s under Brian Kelly, the disaster of the Tommy Tuberville regime and the rise to national prominence under Luke Fickell.

Early in the conversation, we talked about the game-changing hire of Fickell and how he began to transform the program with his strong recruiting ties to the region. Smith reminisced on the glory season of 2021 and how fun that was to experience. Also, just how much UC is now recognized as a big-time player in the local sports community in a city that's always been fixated on the Reds, Bengals and Ohio State.

Like UCF, Cincinnati will be headed to the Big 12 next season and we talked about the excitement level of playing in a nationally-relevant conference.

Shifting to talk of this year's Bearcat team, Smith breaks down expectations to this point. We talked key players, including quarterback Ben Bryant and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

Bryant is an interesting story. He was recruited to UC by Fickell and was Desmond Ridder's backup before transferring to Eastern Michigan for the 2021 season. He passed for 3,000 yards while leading the Eagles to a bowl game, then transferred back to Cincinnati this past offseason and has finally assumed the starting job at his original school.

Pace Jr. is a Cincinnati native who was lightly recruited out of high school, signing with nearby Miami University. He was a stud for the Redhawks, earning a spot on the All-MAC team and had major offers when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last December. He stayed in the hometown though and has been a force for Cincinnati this season as the current NCAA leader in sacks and tackles for loss.

Lastly, we talk about this rivalry. Is it one? Will it continue to grow in the Big 12?

Check out Front Office News: https://thefrontofficenews.com

Front Office News on YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5dKc8aBc2OzJU-ymmTTQkQ/

Follow J.T. Smith on Twitter: https://twitter.com/_JT_Smith



