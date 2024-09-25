A spotlight will shine on Orlando this Saturday for UCF's Big 12 home opener against Colorado. The campus will be the host site for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, then the game itself will get underway at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

The Knights are 3-0 and coming off a bye week following their 35-34 comeback win at TCU.

Colorado is 3-1, winning a close game in the opener against North Dakota State, losing on the road to Nebraska, beating rival Colorado State in Fort Collins and are coming off a thrilling win at home against Baylor, throwing a Hail Mary to tie the game before winning in overtime.

To get ready for the matchup, I caught up with Brian Howell of BuffZone and the Boulder Daily Camera. Howell has covered CU since 2010, which was the program's final season the Big 12 before joining the PAC-12 a year later.

Over his 15-year tenure on the beat, Howell has witnessed multiple coaching changes, two conference switches and athletic director transitions, along with a lack of consistent success, highlighting that he has covered more in-season coaching firings than bowl games.

Colorado was one of college football's dominant programs throughout the 1980s, 1990s and into the early 2000s, winning a National Championship in 1990 and appearing in multiple major bowl games. As an inaugural member of the Big 12, CU won the conference in 2001 and appeared in the Big 12 Championship Game in three of the next four seasons.

Howell explains that the program's fall from prominence started with a recruiting scandal in the early 2000s, though no one was found guilty. A series of bad coaching hires, combined with recruits becoming unfamiliar with Colorado's past success, contributed to the team's decline, leading to just three bowl games in the past 18 years.

Shifting talk to Colorado's return to the Big 12, the Buffs were clearly the most eager of the so-called "Four Corner" PAC-12 schools to make the jump. They made the move in late July 2023, a week before Arizona, Arizona State and Utah joined the Big 12, and the latter three only did so when the PAC-12 TV deal crumbled and Oregon and Washington bolted to the Big Ten.

CU administration obviously had frustrations with the lack of a TV deal in the Pac-12, prompting them to be more proactive in the process. Howell suggested that their former Big 12 relationships and a financial incentive from the conference (around $2 million) likely made the move more appealing.

Howell says that the Colorado fanbase has mostly been excited about returning to the Big 12. Fans seem to appreciate the program's move to a more stable conference and are eager to reignite rivalries with former Big 12 opponents like Kansas State and Oklahoma State.