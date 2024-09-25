UCF vs. Colorado Football Preview
A spotlight will shine on Orlando this Saturday for UCF's Big 12 home opener against Colorado. The campus will be the host site for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, then the game itself will get underway at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
The Knights are 3-0 and coming off a bye week following their 35-34 comeback win at TCU.
Colorado is 3-1, winning a close game in the opener against North Dakota State, losing on the road to Nebraska, beating rival Colorado State in Fort Collins and are coming off a thrilling win at home against Baylor, throwing a Hail Mary to tie the game before winning in overtime.
To get ready for the matchup, I caught up with Brian Howell of BuffZone and the Boulder Daily Camera. Howell has covered CU since 2010, which was the program's final season the Big 12 before joining the PAC-12 a year later.
Over his 15-year tenure on the beat, Howell has witnessed multiple coaching changes, two conference switches and athletic director transitions, along with a lack of consistent success, highlighting that he has covered more in-season coaching firings than bowl games.
Colorado was one of college football's dominant programs throughout the 1980s, 1990s and into the early 2000s, winning a National Championship in 1990 and appearing in multiple major bowl games. As an inaugural member of the Big 12, CU won the conference in 2001 and appeared in the Big 12 Championship Game in three of the next four seasons.
Howell explains that the program's fall from prominence started with a recruiting scandal in the early 2000s, though no one was found guilty. A series of bad coaching hires, combined with recruits becoming unfamiliar with Colorado's past success, contributed to the team's decline, leading to just three bowl games in the past 18 years.
Shifting talk to Colorado's return to the Big 12, the Buffs were clearly the most eager of the so-called "Four Corner" PAC-12 schools to make the jump. They made the move in late July 2023, a week before Arizona, Arizona State and Utah joined the Big 12, and the latter three only did so when the PAC-12 TV deal crumbled and Oregon and Washington bolted to the Big Ten.
CU administration obviously had frustrations with the lack of a TV deal in the Pac-12, prompting them to be more proactive in the process. Howell suggested that their former Big 12 relationships and a financial incentive from the conference (around $2 million) likely made the move more appealing.
Howell says that the Colorado fanbase has mostly been excited about returning to the Big 12. Fans seem to appreciate the program's move to a more stable conference and are eager to reignite rivalries with former Big 12 opponents like Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
As for the newfound attention thanks to the arrival of Deion Sanders, Howel said the extent of the impact, particularly in terms of financial gain and national exposure, has exceeded expectations. Despite the media often portraying the program as a "circus," Howell says day-to-day operations feel normal, with most of the sensationalism coming from outside narratives.
Sanders made recent headlines due to his dealings with the local media, including barring one columnist from asking questions, but Howell says Sanders has been one of the easier coaches to work with. Unlike most coaches, Sanders often extends press conferences when asked to wrap up. Sanders has also been surprisingly composed and accommodating after losses, something rare among head coaches.
During Sanders' debut in 2023, Colorado captivated the nation with their 3-0 start. However, the Buffaloes went on to lose eight of their next nine games, missing out on a bowl game.
The expectations for Colorado going into this season were more tempered compared to last year. Sanders set realistic goals, focusing primarily on reaching a bowl game.
Sanders has consistently emphasized getting long-time superfan Peggy, who is 100 years old, to a bowl game as his primary aim for the season.
The conversation then shifts to the excitement of Colorado's dramatic win against Baylor. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders pulled off a last-minute 17-yard run and ultimately connected on a Hail Mary pass to tie the game before CU won in overtime.
The emotional shift from thinking Colorado would lose to witnessing the Hail Mary was intense for the fans, prompting students to rush the field. For Howell, it ranks as one of the most exciting wins he's covered. Only the 2016 win at Oregon tops it.
As for what he's learned through four games, Howell says clear that this Colorado team is tougher and more resilient than last year. The defense has especially improved, giving up only 19 points total in the second half of games this season. The team has learned to handle adversity better than last year, when setbacks often caused them to fold.
Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime's son and starting quarterback, has shown toughness, taking a career-high eight sacks in the Baylor game, but continuing to lead the team. He's praised for his mental resilience and his accuracy as a passer. Howell says that if UCF's defense struggles to get to Shedeur, he could have a huge game, as he's capable of picking apart defenses when given time.
Travis Hunter plays both ways as a wide receiver and cornerback, regularly playing over 100 snaps per game. Hunter's versatility and stamina make him one of the most impressive players in college football, and Howell asserts that if Colorado finishes with a decent record, Hunter deserves serious Heisman consideration.
Besides Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Howell mentioned a few other standout offensive players. Jimmy Horn Jr., a receiver formerly from South Florida, had a huge game in week one but has been quiet since. He is expected to have a strong performance against UCF, especially with the game being held essentially in his hometown (Horn is from Sanford).
Colorado is still working to establish a consistent running game, but a collective effort from their trio of running backs (Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch and Isaiah Augustave) could make a difference if they can reach around 100 rushing yards as a team.
Defensively, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig has been the team’s defensive MVP through four games. Linebackers LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green, along with defensive linemen BJ Green and Shane Cokes, are also performing well. The team is still working on increasing their sack totals, but their second-half defensive performances have been a major strength.
With 18 Florida natives on the team, including Jimmy Horn Jr., the upcoming game against UCF is significant for those players and Coach Prime, who is originally from Fort Myers. Sanders, who heavily recruits in Florida, will be looking to showcase the team to prospective recruits and potential transfers as well.
As for injuries, defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo and running back Dallin Hayden are expected to return for the UCF game, though safety Shilo Sanders, another key player and Deion's son, may sit out one more week due to a broken forearm.
UCF's strong running game, led by RJ Harvey, is identified as the biggest threat to Colorado's defense. Colorado has struggled against running quarterbacks, so KJ Jefferson may also be a factor in the game. The key for Colorado will be to limit UCF’s rushing yards and force them to be one-dimensional by struggling in the passing game.
For Colorado to win, their own passing attack needs to get going, and they must find some consistency in the running game. If they can reach 100 rushing yards and keep Shedeur Sanders clean from sacks, they'll have a good chance to compete.
