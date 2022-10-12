UCF and Temple get the primetime ESPN showcase this Thursday night when the two AAC teams meet down in Orlando. We caught up with Javon Edmonds who covers TU for a variety of outlets, including OwlScoop.com, Philadelphia Inquirer and The Temple News.

It's the annual Space Game for UCF, which looks to build on last week's win against SMU to improve to 2-0 in the league.

For Temple, it's a year of new beginnings. The Owls have had splashes of success during the last decade, including a conference championship in 2016 under former head coach Matt Rhule and led by star quarterback P.J. Walker.

Between Rhule and his successor, Geoff Collins, Temple reached four consecutive bowl games from 2015-18.

When Collins departed for Georgia Tech following the 2018 season, Temple looked to Rod Carey at Northern Illinois. His first season in 2019 started well enough, finishing 8-5 with a berth in the Military Bowl. There was a steep dive after that, including a 1-6 mark in 2020 and 3-9 record in 2021 which ended on a seven-game losing streak. If that wasn't bad enough, all seven of those losses were by 20 points or more. That includes a 49-7 UCF win in Philadelphia on Oct. 30.

In the midst of those losses, Temple hired a new athletic director: Arthur Johnson, who had been the longtime Senior Associate AD at Texas. He decided to make a change in football leadership and turned to Stan Drayton, a veteran assistant with experience in NFL and college whose stops included the Chicago Bears, Florida, Ohio State and Texas.

Drayton and the Owls are off to a 2-3 start, which includes wins against Lafayette (30-14) and UMass (28-0) and losses to Duke (30-0), Rutgers (16-14) and Memphis (24-3).

Offensively, Temple has moved away from D'Wan Mathis who was the incumbent starting quarterback. E.J. Warner, a true freshman and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, has started the past three games.

It's been a struggle offensively though as Temple enters this game ranked dead last in the American in scoring offense (15.0 ppg), total offense (282.8 ypg) and rushing offense (83.8 ypg). Their passing offense (199.0 ypg) is No. 9 out of 11 teams.

Defense is clearly a strength. The Owls are No. 1 in the country in sacks, averaging 4.0 per game, No. 3 in third-down defense and No. 20 in scoring defense (16.8 ppg).

During our conversation, Edmonds talks about Drayton's reception in Philly, the players to watch, provides an update on the dream for an on-campus football stadium and also shares some noteworthy hype about Jamille Reynolds, the former UCF men's basketball player who transferred this past offseason to Temple.



