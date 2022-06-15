UCF welcomes 'main target' DeeJay Holmes on official visit

Pahokee (Fla.) defensive end DeeJay Holmes said he had a "great experience" during his weekend official visit to UCF. It was his second trip in as many weeks as he visited Pittsburgh the first week of June.

"It was good," Holmes said of the UCF visit. "It's like a real family. I met the whole team. I felt comfortable around everybody. It's a Florida thing. I'm used to it."

Divaad "Newt" Wilson was his player host.

"Newt told me everything about how things operate here," Holmes said. "Newt first went to Georgia and said he felt he should have come here in the first place."

Holmes knows a few other players too.

"I watched some of these guys in high school, like Justin Hodges and Terrence Lewis," Holmes said. "Also Josh (Celiscar), No. 88."

He's being recruited by the defensive line coach duo of Kenny Martin and Kenny Ingram.

"It's more than football with them," Holmes said.

In fact, that's the biggest thing he likes about UCF.

"They always say it's gonna be a family," Holmes said. "Even when you're done with football, it's a family. Even if I don't go here, it's family. I'm a fan of them. It's about the bond in life."

UCF was one of the first schools to offer, doing so during his January visit for the Hometown Hero recruiting event.

"If I go to UCF, I'll be playing the buck position," Holmes said. They like my versatility. They see me as an end, but I can play linebacker also."

Head coach Gus Malzahn let him know they really want him in the class.

"One thing Coach Malzahn said he liked about me is how I carry myself as a person," Holmes said. " I actually didn't know he was that tall. Coach Gus, I've been in the circle since he first saw my film. He said I'm a main target for them. It was good hearing that from a head coach."

Other offers include Indiana, FAU, Boston College, Pitt, Purdue, South Florida, Louisville, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Marshall, West Virginia, Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, Georgia Tech, ECU and Ole Miss.

No other visits are currently scheduled.

"I'm wide open," Holmes said. "I'm staying low key with it. I'm letting everything fall into place."

Holmes said he'll probably announce his decision on or around the early signing day in December.

"I'm looking at academics," Holmes said. "Besides football, can I get a good education that's going to help me what I want to be in life?"

Holmes is coming off a monster junior season at Pahokee. He was named the Sun-Sentinel and Palm Beach County Defensive Player of the Year. He said a sophomore injury provided the motivation to strive to be great.

"It actually took me to hurt my wrist my sophomore year," Holmes said. "That made me realize I gotta do something to put me on the map. Everybody wants to play football, but not everybody wants to put in the work. When I broke my wrist, it gave me the mindset that this is your year, you've gotta go get it. That's what I did. 23 sacks, 92 tackles, 20-something tackles for loss, three picks and one touchdown."

His favorite player growing up was Jevon Kearse.

"A lot of people compare me to him," Holmes said.

His ultimate goal is to reach the NFL and make Pahokee proud.

"If I go anywhere and you say you're from Pahokee, you're gonna get what you expect," Holmes said. "People will be like, 'I know y'all fast, y'all chase rabbits.' That's how it is. They know what's up."



