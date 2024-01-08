On Monday, UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins and players DeMarr Langford and Omar Payne reflected on the K-State outcome and looked ahead to this landmark game with Kansas.

Kansas enters this game with a No. 3 ranking and 13-1 overall record. KU is coming off a 83-81 win against TCU in their conference opener. The Jayhawks are led by guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (20.1 ppg) and Hunter Dickinson (19.4 ppg, 12.4 rpg).

The Knights are coming off a tough league debut at Kansas State, losing 77-52 this past Saturday in Manhattan. The game got out of hand quickly - the Wildcats raced out to a 12-0 lead and the Knights were unable to get back in it.

UCF will host one of the most-storied programs in college basketball, the Kansas Jayhawks, for their inaugural Big 12 home game this Wednesday night inside Addition Financial Arena.

-On the K-State loss, Dawkins said they have to be more composed. They weren't composed to start the game and K-State's big early run made it an uphill battle the rest of the way. UCF must execute better both offensively and defensively.

-On Kansas, a "great team" and "storied program." Alluded to KU coach Bill Self being a Hall of Famer. Looking forward to competing.

-Was the "moment too big" for UCF at K-State? Dawkins again said they weren't composed. It was a "terrific environment" at K-State, so you must be poised. He thought the team got "sped up" due to the environment. They'll learn and grow from the experience.

-Dawkins didn't feel the score reflected the fight his guys had. They continued to compete despite the early deficit. And with the deficit, he felt his team started playing "individual basketball" and played "out of character" in an attempt to get back in it.

-Jaylin Sellers had been UCF's biggest offensive threat, but had a minimal impact at K-State. He shot 3-of-13 for eight points. Dawkins says he's a "marked man" now. He has to learn how to be successful now that he'll be a focus of the opposing team.

-Against KU, Dawkins stressed that his players must stay "grounded" and "in the moment" and not make the game bigger than it should be.

-Dawkins is excited to see the UCF crowd on Wednesday. It can be a real advantage and hopes they can start a great tradition of home game atmospheres.

-About K-State, they have to learn from it and get better. Stressed it was just one out of 18 games. They didn't play well, but he still believes in this team.

-On this year's KU team, a "talented" team. Great players on the interior and perimeter. They do a great job executing in the half court offensively and they're very sound defensively.

-Reflecting again on K-State, they must learn how to stop runs and keep your composure. Opposing teams can't have extended runs. They must execute better offensively and understand the game plan defensively.

-On Darius Johnson, they have to help him more. Dawkins felt he was trying to do too much and trust his teammates.

-Their overall defensive performance at K-State was disappointing. That's their identity. Strong defense is UCF Basketball.

-On Kansas, Dawkins says it's impressive how they've been able to sustain success for such a long period of time. Which is why they're considered a blueblood.

-Says it's important for his players to understand they're playing this year's KU team and not get caught up with the KU name and brand.