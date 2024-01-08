UCF welcomes No. 3 Kansas for inaugural Big 12 home game
UCF will host one of the most-storied programs in college basketball, the Kansas Jayhawks, for their inaugural Big 12 home game this Wednesday night inside Addition Financial Arena.
The Knights are coming off a tough league debut at Kansas State, losing 77-52 this past Saturday in Manhattan. The game got out of hand quickly - the Wildcats raced out to a 12-0 lead and the Knights were unable to get back in it.
Kansas enters this game with a No. 3 ranking and 13-1 overall record. KU is coming off a 83-81 win against TCU in their conference opener. The Jayhawks are led by guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (20.1 ppg) and Hunter Dickinson (19.4 ppg, 12.4 rpg).
On Monday, UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins and players DeMarr Langford and Omar Payne reflected on the K-State outcome and looked ahead to this landmark game with Kansas.
Johnny Dawkins
-On the K-State loss, Dawkins said they have to be more composed. They weren't composed to start the game and K-State's big early run made it an uphill battle the rest of the way. UCF must execute better both offensively and defensively.
-On Kansas, a "great team" and "storied program." Alluded to KU coach Bill Self being a Hall of Famer. Looking forward to competing.
-Was the "moment too big" for UCF at K-State? Dawkins again said they weren't composed. It was a "terrific environment" at K-State, so you must be poised. He thought the team got "sped up" due to the environment. They'll learn and grow from the experience.
-Dawkins didn't feel the score reflected the fight his guys had. They continued to compete despite the early deficit. And with the deficit, he felt his team started playing "individual basketball" and played "out of character" in an attempt to get back in it.
-Jaylin Sellers had been UCF's biggest offensive threat, but had a minimal impact at K-State. He shot 3-of-13 for eight points. Dawkins says he's a "marked man" now. He has to learn how to be successful now that he'll be a focus of the opposing team.
-Against KU, Dawkins stressed that his players must stay "grounded" and "in the moment" and not make the game bigger than it should be.
-Dawkins is excited to see the UCF crowd on Wednesday. It can be a real advantage and hopes they can start a great tradition of home game atmospheres.
-About K-State, they have to learn from it and get better. Stressed it was just one out of 18 games. They didn't play well, but he still believes in this team.
-On this year's KU team, a "talented" team. Great players on the interior and perimeter. They do a great job executing in the half court offensively and they're very sound defensively.
-Reflecting again on K-State, they must learn how to stop runs and keep your composure. Opposing teams can't have extended runs. They must execute better offensively and understand the game plan defensively.
-On Darius Johnson, they have to help him more. Dawkins felt he was trying to do too much and trust his teammates.
-Their overall defensive performance at K-State was disappointing. That's their identity. Strong defense is UCF Basketball.
-On Kansas, Dawkins says it's impressive how they've been able to sustain success for such a long period of time. Which is why they're considered a blueblood.
-Says it's important for his players to understand they're playing this year's KU team and not get caught up with the KU name and brand.
DeMarr Langford
-On K-State, DeMarr Langford says they "got lost in the fight." After K-State's first few buckets, the crowd got loud and they lost their composure. He also said it was like their first real road game.
-On KU, Langford says they play well together. They have a couple good shooters. They have to beat them on the boards.
-Langford didn't think they were "mentally locked in" going into K-State and felt maybe they were "complacent" coming off their non-conference wins. They have to be "hungry" to get wins vs. whoever they're playing against.
-More on K-State, they understand it was just one game. Didn't make a difference whether they lost by one or by fifty. They have to learn from it and move forward.
-On KU, Dawkins preaches that it's "not about the name on the jersey." It's about team vs. team. They're not really worried about KU's blueblood status or national prominence.
-It will "mean a lot" to have a big crowd. He's hoping to see that continue for all the conference games.
-Langford admits their "defense didn't travel" to K-State. They must be consistent on that end.
-On Kansas, center Hunter Dickinson (who is averaging a double-double) is a big matchup.
Omar Payne
-Omar Payne says they must learn to get used to the Big 12 atmospheres. They have to find the "right tenacity" in order to win.
-Payne treats every game the same. It really doesn't matter what the name is on the front of the jersey.
-K-State's sellout crowd impacted their play, they lost their composure and that can't happen.
-Payne will tasked with matching up against Kansas center Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging a double-double. Payne actually played against Dickinson a couple years ago when Payne was at Illinois and Dickinson at Michigan. He has a "good touch" and high basketball IQ, according to Payne. He's probably more of a shooter now than he was a couple years ago.
-Payne says they have to lock in on defense because defense sets the tone, which will then aid the offense.
-Payne felt their defense improved later in the game at K-State, but after the early deficit it was an uphill battle.
-Against Kansas, Payne is excited to show what UCF can do and that they deserve to be in the Big 12. "It's time to make history and show what we can do."