UCF WR Xavier Townsend: 'We're gonna show the Big 12 we're ready'
The stage is set for Xavier Townsend to take off as a sophomore.
The Tampa native made an immediate impact last year as a freshman, playing in all 14 games as UCF's punt returner while also seeing time at slot receiver. He finished the season with 23 receptions for 127 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.
UCF has been looking for wide receivers beyond Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson to step up and there has been plenty of buzz Townsend is ready to take the next step.
"I feel very different," Townsend said following Wednesday's practice. "Last year I was a little on the outside of everything, trying to figure out my way around the team and everything. I was battling a hamstring injury at that time. I wasn't in the best mind space. But now, I feel great. I put the work in the offseason. I'm ready to go."
Townsend played running back in high school, so wide receiver was mostly new to him. He said he spent a lot of time in the indoor facility during the offseason, leaning on teammates like Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson to understand the nuances of the position.
"A lot of film study, just taking pieces and learning from past players, players that are doing well right now," Townsend said. "Javon and Kobe, we'd go into the indoor late at night and they're teaching me how to do certain things, like route running. In high school, I played running back. I didn't have too much experience with the receiver position. I knew I had to turn up and lock in to get everything right."
On the practice field, Townsend said everything is "slowing down" and he's able to recognize defenses easier.
"I know where the holes will be when I'm running routes," Townsend said. "I know the weak spot is right here, so if I have a dig I might settle into the zone or whatever. Just knowing exactly where the defense will be, it, it helps me a lot."
Townsend is excited about the offense's potential.
"We're able to do a lot of things with the ball," Townsend said. "We're able to run the ball effectively and we can throw the ball around now. We're pretty balanced. We're gonna run the ball hard and then we're able to take shots deep."
A big reason for the optimism is seeing the strides Johh Rhys Plumlee has made at quarterback.
"He's turned up and he's flipped the switch," Townsend said. "Last season he ran the ball a lot and everything like that, but he's putting the ball in some great spots. Balls I didn't think should be coming and he puts it in a tight window right there. He's doing a great job right now."
Townsend confirmed he's still doing punt return. He said his biggest competition there is Amari Johnson.
He added one thing he's continuing to work on his blocking.
"I'm coming. I don't care what the size difference is. You gonna feel me by the end of the night."
Townsend is super excited about freshman tight end Randy Pittman's potential.
"Randy is doing an amazing job," Townsend said. "Every day he amazes me in some way, whether it's getting down and dirty and blocking or making an amazing catch."
He also mentioned John Rhys Plumlee again.
"JR is doing a great job. I'm really excited to see him on game day, just seeing how everything has changed from last season to now. I'm really excited about those two."
Is UCF ready for the Big 12? Maybe it's the other way around.
"We're all excited," Townsend said. "Whoever you put in front of us, no matter where it's at, we're gonna give everything we got. Going into the Big 12, we've got a chip on our shoulder. Everybody wants to overlook us because we came from another conference. They think we're not ready. No. We're gonna show we're ready."