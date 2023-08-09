The stage is set for Xavier Townsend to take off as a sophomore.

The Tampa native made an immediate impact last year as a freshman, playing in all 14 games as UCF's punt returner while also seeing time at slot receiver. He finished the season with 23 receptions for 127 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.

UCF has been looking for wide receivers beyond Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson to step up and there has been plenty of buzz Townsend is ready to take the next step.

"I feel very different," Townsend said following Wednesday's practice. "Last year I was a little on the outside of everything, trying to figure out my way around the team and everything. I was battling a hamstring injury at that time. I wasn't in the best mind space. But now, I feel great. I put the work in the offseason. I'm ready to go."

Townsend played running back in high school, so wide receiver was mostly new to him. He said he spent a lot of time in the indoor facility during the offseason, leaning on teammates like Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson to understand the nuances of the position.

"A lot of film study, just taking pieces and learning from past players, players that are doing well right now," Townsend said. "Javon and Kobe, we'd go into the indoor late at night and they're teaching me how to do certain things, like route running. In high school, I played running back. I didn't have too much experience with the receiver position. I knew I had to turn up and lock in to get everything right."

On the practice field, Townsend said everything is "slowing down" and he's able to recognize defenses easier.

"I know where the holes will be when I'm running routes," Townsend said. "I know the weak spot is right here, so if I have a dig I might settle into the zone or whatever. Just knowing exactly where the defense will be, it, it helps me a lot."