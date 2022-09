Terrance Plummer (2011-2014) is one of the greatest players in UCF Football history, a two-time All-AAC linebacker who played a key role in UCF's 2013 conference championship and Fiesta Bowl victory against Baylor (Defensive MVP!). He made big plays in the win that season at No. 6 Louisville and he returned to campus earlier this week to assist in the uniform reveal.

UCFSports.com was honored to have Terrance join us for a live show. We reflected on his career and what he and his teammates did to pave the way, plus got his thoughts on returning to Orlando in advance of this Friday's big game against Louisville.