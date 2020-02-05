Opening statement:

"Excited about a couple more guys that we're adding to this recruiting class. Guys that we feel really strongly about. Parker (Navarro), a dynamic playmaker at quarterback. Had a great senior year. Led his team deep in the playoffs. Has the ability to throw the football. Good athleticism as well to give you the ability to use him in the run game with his feet. Smart kid that I think really fits the culture of what we're trying to build and add to our locker room which is a really good culture right now.

"Zach, a tight end, that was a high school kid that played wide receiver. Grew in and matured into his frame. Has the ability to do multiple things. Play out in space, play in the box, can use him in the run game and also as a pass receiver and a weapon there. I think he had close to 600 yards receiving this past year. Excited about the addition of both those two kids."

On whether the early signing period is good or bad for the program and how it changes the recruiting calendar:

"It is what it is. Each year, more and more kids have signed in the early signing period. I felt really good about the kids that we were able to sign. I think the way we handled recruiting, our coaches being in our area so much, we have a really good read of not what you see on tape but the things that ultimately matter the most. Who and what is his makeup? How important is football to him? How is he going to handle himself off the field? What kind of leadership skills does he have? It's important for us that we have great talent. Obviously we see and recognize that in recruiting, but I think those are characteristics and traits are extremely important to continue to add to have a championship culture inside your locker room."

On the importance of adding another QB:

"It was important for us. As we got into late December and January, seeing the number of kids that we had in it, that's changed a little bit, but it was important for us to add a great player at that position. Smart young man that has great work habits. Athletically, has all the tools to do everything that we want him to do inside of our offense. Kid that cares deeply about being exceptional. Works at it every single day. Those are all traits that you have to have inside your quarterback room. I think in every position room, your greatest friend, as a coach and what you need inside your program, is competition. That's going to drive your kids every day."

On new co-OC and TE coach Alex Golesh:

"He's a guy that fits the culture of our coaching staff. He's a fierce competitor. Does a great job developing relationships with kids, mentoring them and teaching them life through the game of football and investing in them. A guy that doesn't have a ton of travel in his tenure as a full-time coach. He tries to invest inside of a program. Offensively, there are some things he can add to what we're doing that we're excited about. His makeup is as important as anything and excited to have him in the room."

On being able to find Parker Navarro late in the process:

"Someone that we caught in the middle of December, just had watched his video. Got a chance to watch his initial highlight tape. You go back through and study all his runs, his scrambles, all of his throws as well. Particularly the last half of the season. Great team leader. Great leadership traits. Pushes his team deep in the playoffs. A guy that I think has a lot of winning characteristics and traits. Extremely confident of who he is. Came here on his official visit and blended extremely well with guys inside our program. That process unfolds. It goes into a dead period. You go through a bowl game. The first time we were able to see him was maybe the third week of January. Developed a relationship with him over the phone. Coach Golesh and Joey Halzle saw him in early January, he came on his official visit and I was able to see him the last week of January. The early signing period there's a small group of guys left, so excited about what we found in him."

On McKenzie Milton's progress:

"So excited for him. You get the news, you talk to him on the phone and you see him the next day after the (doctor) visit and he's the training room doing squat jumps. Those hurdles, those are phenomenal. A couple days ago he's changing out his brace from one that's restrictive to one that gives him full functional movement to do everything that he would want to do. Those are great moments in the mountains that he's had to climb from when this whole thing started. I don't think any of us can appreciate how far he has come and the mental toughness, the physical toughness too, to get up and fight every day. He's still got a long ways to go. He knows that. But he's got great joy. It's kind of like pushing a snowball uphill. Get to the top and you push downhill and it's starting to pick up speed. He's really excited about where he's at and where he has an opportunity to go."

On promoting Halzle to QB coach:

"I've known Joey for a long time. He played with me. He's been with me 10 of the last 12 years coaching. He does a phenomenal job with the quarterback position. He's played the position. I think that's an added benefit. He knows how it feels and what it's like to be there in the pocket as good as anybody I've been around, just fundamentally. I think he's got an opportunity to help the guys in that room really develop and hone their skills, put their bodies in the best position to be as successful as they can with each and every play. Their eyes included. A guy that I trust. He's a great relationship guy. Has great relationships with the guys in the room and will do a fantastic job. He's a winner too. I think that was extremely important. He's going to go about his business the right way."

On grad transfer OL Marcus Tatum perhaps earning a tackle job:

"Yeah. I want him to compete and go earn the job. Absolutely. But I feel the same way about the guys we have in the room. I feel really confident about the depth of our offensive line. Two years ago, obviously went out and signed a couple junior college kids early because I felt like we were short when we first got here, just the depth at that position. I feel every class we've added the type of body and skill set and mentality that we want to have and play with up front. I think we've got great depth. Certainly want and expect him to come in here and compete and try and take the job."

On the status of QB Quadry Jones:

"He is back with us on the roster. At the end of the day, whenever you start a young quarterback, I think it's tough for guys inside the room because typically one guy plays. I think in the last half of the season he kind of wondered what's my future or how do I fit in? Where do I belong? Went out and looked around at other places. At the end of the day, I think he feels strongly about the players in the locker room, the coaching staff that's going to invest in him but ultimately, for the rest of his life too, men that will be mentors to him and the opportunity to get a great education. I think you combine all those things, he felt like this was home. This is the best place for him. Our players respect him and how he's handled himself. We did as a coaching staff as well."

On TE Zach Marsh-Wojan and how they've utilized the TE:

"We've been different from year to year. Coubs (Michael Colubiale) comes back in year six and his skill set is a little different than what we played with last year. In the middle of the year, Jake gets a little nicked up and you don't have the ability to use him in every way imaginable at the tight end position. Jake played championship caliber football here too. I think Zach adds diversity in the position group. Guys that have more skill sets and prove that they're going to play at a championship level, then it's our job as coaches to find a way to get them on the field and help us go win."

On whether they may add more transfers later on:

"I don't know. We've got a great roster. We've got great talent. I think at the same time, as a program, you're always looking for the right fit. If you can add talent and competition then you do those things."

On the early enrollees:

"They've been great. Done a fantastic job in the weight room. A lot of what we're doing in this first block while the coaches were gone in January, a lot of it is speed designed, gaining speed and trying to add strength in the weight room. As we get closer to spring ball, today was the first part of that, there's a little bit more conditioning that goes into it so kids are ready to compete for two hours on the practice field when we get ready here at the end of this month."

On traits he looks for in a quarterback:

"I think the first thing you recognize because you see it on the first couple throws is the arm strength. It's the last thing you probably need as a quarterback, but it's the first thing you see when you're evaluating the tape. I think you're looking for accuracy, decision making the ability to escape and make plays with their feet. That doesn't mean he's Mike Vick as a runner, but I think in today's game you've got to have the ability to extend and make plays and be a great distributor of the football. As you get to know him, you want to understand what their mental makeup is. Can they retain and regurgitate information? Can they retain information you give them in the meeting room? Can they process it quickly? The leadership traits are extremely important. How competitive are they, their work ethic. There's so many things that go into playing that position at an elite level... You're trying to find out what their heart is. KZ is one of the greatest to play here. His heart as much as anything else, he's got a ton of skill, but his heart is what draws everybody in."

On Emmanuel Appiah-Takyi:

"Great speed. An ability to attack the football and make plays. He's got hands like a wide receiver. Extremely confident. You look at how he plays, his cover speed. He sees something and pulls the trigger. He's aggressive out there. With the number of guys we signed the last couple classes in the DB room, we felt he was a great add for us."

On the status of Brandon Moore:

"He's doing really well. He's starting to maneuver around with his lower body. I feel like he's on track. He's still got hurdles to climb and a bunch of rehab, but he's going to more functional as we get to the back half of the spring ball. Won't be in spring ball, but will be functional in his movement and can train at this position. Should have him ready as we get closer to the end of the summer."

On recruiting momentum going forward:

"Great reception. We've talked about it before. Nationally our brand is recognized for playing at an elite level of college football. As kids come out here, they see how good we are on the field, it's even better academically and what we're going to be able to do for kids long term in their life. The city we reside in and the opportunities in whatever field they're interested in as the growth of this city continues. Atlanta and south, areas that we hit consistently, great reception from coaches. I think they have a great trust in our communication of where we're at in the evaluation process. We've got an open dialogue with them. Our coaches are in their schools during each recruiting cycle. I think the more you do that, you develop great trust. You are able to find out the reality of what the kid actually is besides what's just on the video. That helps you bring in high quality kids that are going to be about the right things and continue to build a championship culture. That's a great thing that's so unique for me here. You recruit kids that are from here, their families are able to be part of the college experience. Get a world-class education and when they're done, they're going to live here. You're creating a network that's going to power them the rest of their lives. It's what college football should be. There's very few places in the country where that's the reality."

On what he wants to see from Dillon Gabriel this spring:

"Competition from everybody inside the room. I said this when we got here day one. It's true at every position. The best players are going to play. You've got to earn it every day. There's growth for everybody inside of that room. Understanding what we're doing offensively. Understanding defensive alignments and assignments. I think we can progress a lot just in our decision making which allows to get into better position to be more consistent with the football. Gives the ability to check into the right play. Whether that's checking from a pass to a run or vice versa or checking a protection. Understanding hots. It's a game of inches. There's a lot of inches to be made this offseason before we get on the field in spring ball. Our kids are competing the right way right now in that position room."



