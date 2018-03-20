It's a spring of new beginnings at UCF.

While the 13-0 perfect season is still fresh on the minds of fans, the team is moving forward and looking to build on that success under new head coach Josh Heupel.

On Tuesday, the Knights hit the practice field for the first time. Afterward, Heupel spoke to the media about what he'd like to accomplish before the April 21 spring game and what the staff has been doing to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Here's everything he had to say:

On the first day of spring practice:

"Good. It was a lot of fun just to get out there and compete. Really get through a full practice and kind of the flow of it. I thought our kids handled it in transition really well and competed really well."

On what he hopes to get done between now and the spring game:

"There's a lot of things between now and then. The first week is really about competing. We want to teach our kids how to compete snap to whistle and how to do it for 60 minutes. As we get through spring ball, you want to get through your installations of what you think you're going to do schematically offensively, defensively and special teams. Just as important as that is finding out about your personnel and what really fits them and what they can do well so that when you come back in fall camp you're not wasting any time. You're really hitting the ground running."

On how the day was for him:

"Absolutely excitement and a bunch of energy. Just like our players. They've put in a bunch of work here over the last two months. Done a really good job in the weight room changing their bodies and transitioning into what we're asking them to do within the confines of our building. You build towards something for two months and now it's just about getting out on the field. I think the kids and coaches alike are ready to get out there and make some mistakes and grow and learn from them and get ready for practice No. 2."

On the team's work ethic:

"I think as much as anything, this group of guys truly loves to compete. I think that's the No. 1 thing that your players better have. When they buckle their chinstraps, they better love competing whether it's within themselves or against one another or on Saturday against an opponent. If you put these guys into an competitive environment, they thrive, they relish it and they increase their play."

On putting the 13-0 season behind them:

"It's hard to do. We always talk, no matter what happens the previous day, week or year, you can't pay attention to outside noise. College football is a great thing and a tough thing about it is you're going to lose 20 to 25 percent of your roster every single year when you walk off that field for the final time during the course of a season. You lose leadership and you lose a bunch of plays that have been made. We've got a different coaching staff, so there's some different things we're doing schematically. We've got to find who is going to rise to the level and make plays. Who is going to become the voice within our walls who is going to lead from within the locker room. Those are things that are still ongoing right now."

On how McKenzie Milton has picked up the offense:

"I think he's picked it up extremely well. Made some really great plays out there today. Made some bad plays too. Offensive football is about 11 guys operating as one and that doesn't happen practice one. The challenge for us during the offseason was to make this program better every single day, coaches and players alike. The challenge for us during spring ball is to get better every single rep and every single day. If we do that, when we finish spring ball, we'll put ourselves into a good position heading into summer to have a chance."

On what impresses him about McKenzie:

"We've talked about this word already today, but competitiveness. He's highly competitive. It's something that if you just talk to him as he's walking around outside the building or just engaging with him outside, maybe if you talk to him in the media, it's not something that necessarily pops off, he's got a laid-back demeanor about him, but he's highly competitive within and highly confident. He competes inside of our meeting room. I think that's why he's picked up what we're doing pretty quickly. He competes out on the football field and the guys around him really play off of that."

On building on what was a successful offense already:

"The challenge for us as a coaching staff is you're coming into a program that was highly successful. Guys are used to doing things a certain way. There's got to be give and take on both sides. We had to share as a coaching staff in the learning process. This can't be year one in what we're doing even though it is year one. I think we've kind of helped bridge the gap as far as learning on both sides so that when we went out there and practiced today there are things comfortable to our kids whether it's schemes or calls or combinations. Our kids have some experience in what we're doing."

On how much time he spent watching last year's game film:

"When we first got here as a staff in December and early January, absolutely. But most of that was really player driven, trying to find out exactly what we thought we had within our personnel. As we got back in January, you spent a little bit of time understanding the schemes, maybe some things that the quarterbacks or wide receivers were highly successful with or in the run game, that there was a comfort with and how that fits into what we're doing. Then you try to bridge the gap and sell your players why some of the things that we're doing are a little bit different and how it can benefit us both individually and ultimately as a program as well."

On how he's getting acclimated to the area:

"It's been fantastic. Wife and kids absolutely love the area. My kids are in a school they really enjoy. They've gotten engaged in all their activities, baseball, dance, swimming. I'm still trying to find my way around. We just got into a house about a week ago. Got lost in the rain last night and had to turn the GPS on again. That will probably happen around here for a little bit."

On the backup quarterback position:

"We're wide open. There's a lot of competition at that position."

On the team's health:

"For the most part I think we're fairly healthy coming out the natural things that happen during the course of a season when you finish a bowl game in January. Some kids have had to heal up as we've gone into January and February, but I think for the most part we're pretty healthy right now."

On players who made the biggest leaps in the strength program:

"It's really hard to pinpoint one or two guys. If you walk out there, just talking to some guys that maybe you saw later in the year, November and December, I think they'd think they're leaner and have matured physically. I think the kids have grown in a really big way. A big part of that is what we're doing in the strength and conditioning portion of it. Coach Schmidt does a fantastic job. A big piece of it too is just the changes we've made with the way our players are eating."

On the role of Jeff Lebby:

"He works with the quarterbacks as well. I'm in every meeting with those guys. I'm doing all the installs, watching all the video with them. There's just times mainly during special where I'm going to go over and be involved in the special teams as well and kind of hand off some of the individual drills to him."