Safety Richie Grant recognizes there's a lot of "extracurriculars" as he put it surrounding this UCF-Cincinnati game, but he's trying to block it out.

"We're going to prepare the same way and focus on going 1-0," he said.

He does want the fanbase to celebrate all that's happening, but as players they can't let themselves get caught up in it.

"It's really big," Grant said. "As a competitor, you want a stage like this. We want to do it for our program. When I say program, I don't mean just this football team. I'm talking about the staff, the students, the AAC in general. We want to show what we can do."