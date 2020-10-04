UCFSports - Video: Sights & Sounds from 34-26 loss to Tulsa

Join the team!
Video: Sights & Sounds from 34-26 loss to Tulsa
Brandon Helwig
Inside the Bounce House for the first UCF home football game of the COVID-19 era.
