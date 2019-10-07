Video: UCF Basketball begins practice for 2019-20 season
The UCF men's basketball team welcomes many new faces in 2019-20 following the departures of players like B.J. Taylor, Tacko Fall, Aubrey Dawkins and Chad Brown. This year's roster will be bolstered by a pair of graduate transfers, Dazon Ingram and Matt Milon, who will complement returning players like Collin Smith, Ceasar DeJesus and Frank Bertz.
Here's recent post-practice footage which shows Tony Johnson Jr. (1), Matt Milon (2), Dre Fuller Jr. (3), Ceasar DeJesus (4), Dazon Ingram (12), Frank Bertz (20), Darin Green Jr. (22) and Collin Smith (35) shooting jumpers.