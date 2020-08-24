UCFSports - Video: UCF Football Practice (Aug. 24)

Footage from UCF's practice on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, courtesy of UCF Athletics Communications.



What you will see:

-Players running through the gauntlet. Pretty sure it's Dillon Gabriel, Parker Navarro, then a No. 28 (?) not listed on the roster, Greg McCrae, QB Gaston Moore.

-WR hitting the sled: Tre Nixon.

-DBs: Dyllon Lester (18), Corey Thornton (14), Jon Powell (34).

-Some dude's cleats.

-Centers snapping to the four QBs who are practicing: Gaston Moore, Parker Navarro, Dillon Gabriel, Quadry Jones.

-Willie Martinez yells out an, "Atta boy, Justin!," directed towards Justin Hodges. He's tossing out what appears to be a small orange ball. Subsequent players in the drill: Antwan Collier (3), Dyllon Lester (18).

-Dillon Gabriel taking the snap and handing off to Greg McCrae.

-A ball being placed inside a JUGS machine.

-Otis Anderson.

-Really tight offensive line shots. Cole Schneider (65) vs. ? Sam Jackson vs. ? Matt Lee vs. ?

-TEs Jake Hescock and Tony Forrest.-RB Johnny Richardson (I think) catching a punt.

-OL Patrick Barnett (50) vs. who may be Paul Rubelt (69).





