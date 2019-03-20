Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 14:46:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Video: UCF MBB off to Columbia, excited for NCAA Tournament

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports.com
@ucfsports
Publisher

The UCF men's basketball team departed campus early Wednesday afternoon on their way to Columbia, S.C., for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 9 seed Knights will take on No. 8 VCU, the regular season champions of the Atlantic 10 Conference, on Friday at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The video above includes interviews with head coach Johnny Dawkins and players B.J. Taylor, Tacko Fall and Chad Brown.

Sights and sounds from UCF's send-off as they boarded a bus headed for the airport.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}