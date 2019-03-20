Video: UCF MBB off to Columbia, excited for NCAA Tournament
The UCF men's basketball team departed campus early Wednesday afternoon on their way to Columbia, S.C., for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 9 seed Knights will take on No. 8 VCU, the regular season champions of the Atlantic 10 Conference, on Friday at approximately 9:40 p.m.
The video above includes interviews with head coach Johnny Dawkins and players B.J. Taylor, Tacko Fall and Chad Brown.
Sights and sounds from UCF's send-off as they boarded a bus headed for the airport.