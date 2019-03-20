The UCF men's basketball team departed campus early Wednesday afternoon on their way to Columbia, S.C., for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 9 seed Knights will take on No. 8 VCU, the regular season champions of the Atlantic 10 Conference, on Friday at approximately 9:40 p.m.



The video above includes interviews with head coach Johnny Dawkins and players B.J. Taylor, Tacko Fall and Chad Brown.