UCF's coaches can't be on the road this spring, but that doesn't mean recruiting has stopped. The staff is still evaluating prospects with one of the most recent offers being issued to a speedster over on the Space Coast.

Davis Mallinger, a 6-foot-1, 176-pound wide receiver from Viera, was informed on Friday by assistant coach Darrell Wyatt that he had an offer from UCF.

"I communicate with Coach Wyatt often," Mallinger said. "They like my speed and he thinks I can push the program to new levels . They talked about if I could graduate early so I can get ahead of the competition since they are graduating three starters."

UCF represented the first big offer for Mallinger, who said he's had his eye on the program for several years.

"It's a school that I have dreamed about playing at for awhile now," Mallinger said. "I love the direction the program is going in. It's close to home so my family can watch me play. I also think I would be a good fit at UCF."

Mallinger hasn't had a proper visit yet, but hopes to do that as soon as possible.

"I was supposed to visit during spring break, but with everything going on I will have to visit at a later time," he said.

UCF senior wide receiver Tre Nixon is also a Viera product, graduating as part of the 2016 class.

"I've been working out with Tre for the past couple weeks," Mallinger said. "We've talked about UCF. He's talked to me about the campus and all the facilities. He's been getting me right, giving me advice about the whole recruiting process and everything."

Mallinger was named to Florida Today's All-Space Coast First Team after a season in which he caught 46 receptions for 742 yards and seven touchdowns. He was in the midst of a standout track season as well, breaking the Viera record in the 200 meters with a time of 22.03 and also posting a 10.74 time in the 100 meters.