The game will tip-off Tuesday night from Addition Financial Arena with a start time of 9 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Bulls had an excellent season under first-year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, finishing 24-7 overall and winning the American Athletic Conference regular season championship. The Knights surpassed expectations in their first Big 12 season, going 17-15 overall with seven conference wins, including three wins against top 25 opponents.

The War on I-4 is back - this time as a postseason game. UCF and South Florida paused their annual rivalry with the Knights moving up to the Big 12, but the two schools now find themselves paired in the first round of the 2024 NIT.

Dawkins said they're "happy to still be playing." They didn't want their season to end. The players are excited as he is. It's important to establish a culture of winning, especially making the postseason their first season in the Big 12.

Reflecting on the Big 12 tournament and the loss to BYU, Dawkins was disappointed giving up so many three-pointers. That was obviously an emphasis. They also let them get to the free-throw line too much.

Dawkins said players like Shemarri Allen, Darius Johnson and Jaylin Sellers were great leaders who gave their all every night. That's a big reason why they competed in their first Big 12 season.

As for the resumption of the War on I-4, a lot of new faces on both teams so some players are learning about the rivalry. Dawkins said it was "unfortunate" UCF and South Florida are no longer in the same league because the War on I-4 was a special game with meaning.

The staff began the scouting process last night. Totally different South Florida team this year having a new coach.

With the transfer portal opening today, Dawkins said it's "challenging" to monitor but you have to "adapt." They have enough support staff to keep on eye on portal happenings. They can multi-task. He doesn't anticipate any UCF players to potentially enter the portal until their season has concluded.

On South Florida, they're very talented and can shoot the ball well. Good chemistry.

Darius Johnson had some of his best scoring games late in the season with 33 points at TCU and 32 points in the Big 12 tournament vs. BYU. Dawkins said they've always known he's been a capable scorer, but sometimes it takes time to grow into that role. He's turning the corner into becoming the player they always thought he could be. He can also facilitate and get others involved.

Dawkins said his team was excited to continue to play, especially the seniors. Nobody wants to end their season with a loss. Now they still have a chance to compete for a championship.

On the trend of schools of opting out of participating in the NIT, Dawkins said he respects coaches doing what they feel is best for their program but he sees positives in continuing to play. There's 355 Division I teams and only 100 teams get to play in the NCAA Tournament or NIT. They can still continue to grow as a team and compete for a championship against other talented teams.

Dawkins knows it's spring break, but he's hoping as many students as possible will return to attend the game. He thinks South Florida will travel with a good crowd. Hoping for a good environment.

The NIT will have an experimental rule change: Widening of the free-throw lane from 12 feet to 16 feet, which is consistent with the NBA.

Dawkins recognized UCF probably exceeded expectations in their first Big 12 season, but their standards as a program were higher.

On Abdur-Rahim's first season at South Florida, Dawkins thinks he did an "amazing job." Dawkins knows how competitive the AAC is. To win the championship, says a lot about him and his team.

Dawkins will consider playing South Florida in future non-conference schedules. He's unsure of next year's Big 12 scheduling format, but if it makes sense they'd definitely "entertain" playing South Florida. "I know during my time here it's been a great game with some amazing games vs. them over the years."

Dawkins says the team is "fairly healthy" though acknowledged CJ Walker may not play. He's still dealing with issues stemming from his prior injury, though he could return for a second round NIT game, should UCF advance.

Eight Big 12 teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament, Dawkins feels more teams could have been included.