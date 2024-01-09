Wes Dorsey is excited to write one final chapter of his college football career.

After five years at Western Kentucky, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle is transferring to UCF for his final season of eligibility. He announced his commitment on Sunday following an official visit.

Dorsey entered the transfer portal in late November, though remained with the Hilltoppers through their bowl game, a 28-point comeback win against Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl. He took his first and only visit to UCF last week.

"UCF was one of the first schools that reached out to me," Dorsey said. "I wanted to finish the season with my guys, my friends, so I was going to hold off on taking visits."

Dorsey visited UCF in the middle part of last week.

"The campus was beautiful," Dorsey said. "I really like that I'll be able to play in a stadium called the Bounce House. That's pretty cool. Being able to get experience and coaching from Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach (Herb) Hand is an absolute blessing. Coach Hand is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. I think he can make me into a really good player. I'm just really looking forward to getting down there and being in that kind of atmosphere."

Dorsey is originally from Knoxville, Tenn., and graduated from Grace Christian Academy in the Class of 2019. He had offers back then from schools such as Central Michigan, Chattanooga and Austin Peay before picking Western Kentucky.

He described himself as a"twig" in high school, weighing a slender 242 pounds to go along with a 6-foot-6 frame. His early years at WKU were focused on body development.

"It was very difficult for me to gain weight," Dorsey said. "I've been working with nutritionists at Western my entire career. I was always drinking shakes, basically consuming an extra 2,000 calories on top of the usual 3-4 meals a day. It was a struggle trying to get to 300 pounds. It's now a bit easier staying at this weight. I still have to hammer down food all day. It is easier, but still kind of a chore."